Pacvue Appoints Ross McNab as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue , the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement, today announced the hiring of Ross McNab to Chief Revenue Officer, where he will continue to drive the company’s overall growth strategy and expansion. Most recently, McNab was Chief Revenue Officer at Vistar Media, and has held executive roles at Cardlytics and MediaMath.

“Our vision of connecting and powering the global retail media ecosystem is bold—and achieving it requires exceptional talent that can help us scale with speed and impact,” said Rahul Choraria, CEO of Pacvue. “Ross has a proven track record of scaling revenue and leading high-performing teams around the world. His expertise will be instrumental in our next phase of growth.”

Under McNab’s leadership, Vistar Media’s US and international revenue grew 50%, ultimately leading to a $650M acquisition by T-Mobile. Through his work at Cardlytics and MediaMath, McNab has driven profitable growth by evolving businesses from transactional sales to long-term partnerships. Cardlytics revenue almost doubled during his tenure, despite turbulent market conditions, by creating proven value for both Marketer and Financial Institution partners. At MediaMath, he focused the US commercial model on SaaS, winning industry-leading clients like AT&T and P&G against category giants.

“Pacvue has played a significant role in driving innovation in commerce and retail media forward,” said McNab. “Their ability to stay ahead of market shifts and deliver tangible results for clients is unmatched. I’m thrilled to combine my experiences with the talented team at Pacvue to keep pushing boundaries. Our focus will remain on putting clients first while scaling smart, high-impact commercial strategies that drive outsized results.”

In addition to the hiring of McNab, Pacuve is promoting Sunava Dutta to Chief Product Officer. Previously the Senior Vice President of Product for Pacvue's Enterprise Division, Dutta was instrumental in bringing new AI-powered tools to market. Pacvue also promoted Zoe Lu to Executive Vice President and General Manager of Helium 10. She previously served as Senior Vice President and General Manager, where she led the product and commercial teams.

"At Pacvue, we invest in game-changers, and Sunava and Zoe are prime examples," said Melissa Burdick, Co-founder and President. "They've been instrumental in our growth, and we're excited to see them take on new challenges and lead Pacvue to even greater heights."

About Pacvue:

Pacvue is the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement. The company’s first-to-market platform drives incrementality, profitability and market share for brands, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. Backed by a global team of experts, Pacvue works with over 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. With the incorporation of Pacvue’s enterprise solution with Helium 10 for SMBs, Pacvue is now the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market. Founded in 2018, their global presence includes locations in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.pacvue.com.

Ross McNab

