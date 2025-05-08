Submit Release
Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2025 Results

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company”, “Saga”, “we” or “our”) today reported that net revenue decreased 4.3% to $24.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $25.3 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense decreased 2.2% for the quarter to $22.0 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, our operating loss was $2.3 million compared to an operating loss of $2.4 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased to $2.2 million from $2.8 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures were $700 thousand for the quarter compared to $1.1 million for the same period last year. We had a net loss of $1.6 million for the quarter consistent with the same period last year. Diluted loss per share was $0.25 in the first quarter of 2025.

On a same-station basis for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we had an operating loss of $2.1 million. Net revenue decreased 6.6% to $23.6 million, and station operating expense decreased 5.0% to $21.3 million.

Revenue pacing for the second quarter remains uncertain but is improving as the quarter progresses. For the second quarter we are currently pacing down mid single digits. April was down high single digits. May improved to being down low single digits and June is approximately flat with the same period last year.

Included in the corporate general and administrative expense line item, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, is $110,000 in expenses relating to a potential proxy contest initiated by a Saga shareholder. There will also be additional legal, proxy consulting, and annual meeting expenses reflected in the second quarter earnings report.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on March 7, 2025. The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date Saga has paid over $137 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012 as well as has bought back over $58 million in Saga stock. Further, as part of its overall capital allocation plan for fiscal year 2025, Saga has announced it intends to use a portion of the proceeds from the potential sale of non-core assets to fund stock buybacks, which may include open market repurchases, block trades or other forms of buybacks.

The Company’s balance sheet reflects $27.0 million in cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2025 and $27.2 million as of May 5, 2025. The Company expects to spend approximately $4.0 – $4.5 million for capital expenditures during 2025.

Saga’s 2025 First Quarter conference call will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 530273. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company’s website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. on May 8, 2025 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose “actual”, “same station”, and “proforma” financial information as well as the Company’s reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The proforma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2024. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a growing focus on opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce, local on-line news services and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM, 31 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Contact:
Samuel D. Bush
(313) 886-7070

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024
(amounts in 000’s except per share data)
(Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 
    2025
 		  2024
Operating Results            
Net operating revenue   $ 24,212     $ 25,294  
Station operating expense     21,963       22,459  
Corporate general and administrative     3,167       3,083  
Depreciation and amortization     1,326       1,198  
Other operating expense (income), net     54       971  
Operating loss     (2,298 )     (2,417 )
Interest expense     107       43  
Interest income     (222 )     (303 )
Other income, net     (23 )      
Loss before income tax expense     (2,160 )     (2,157 )
Income tax (benefit) expense            
Current     (670 )     (515 )
Deferred     85       (65 )
      (585 )     (580 )
Net loss   $ (1,575 )   $ (1,577 )
             
Loss per share:            
Basic   $ (0.25 )   $ (0.25 )
Diluted   $ (0.25 )   $ (0.25 )
             
Weighted average common shares     6,123       6,063  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares     6,123       6,063  
             


             
    March 31, 
    2025   2024
Balance Sheet Data            
Working capital   $ 28,838   $ 27,216
Net fixed assets   $ 51,337   $ 51,230
Net intangible assets and other assets   $ 122,362   $ 119,243
Total assets   $ 219,305   $ 218,046
Long-term debt   $ 5,000   $
Stockholders' equity   $ 163,560   $ 164,372


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024
(amounts in 000’s except per share data)
(Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 
    2025
 		  2024
    (Unaudited)
    (In thousands)
Statement of Cash Flows            
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net loss   $ (1,575 )   $ (1,577 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     1,326       1,198  
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense     85       (65 )
Amortization of deferred costs     8       9  
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards     527       453  
Provision for credit losses     174       359  
Loss on sale of assets, net     54       971  
(Gain) on insurance claims     (23 )      
Barter (revenue) expense, net     (64 )     13  
Deferred and other compensation     (17 )     (24 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:            
Decrease (increase) in receivables and prepaid expenses     913       1,776  
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities     (44 )     690  
Total adjustments     2,939       5,380  
Net cash provided by operating activities     1,364       3,803  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchase of short-term investments     (4,498 )     (4,297 )
Redemption of short-term investments     4,498       6,432  
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)     (696 )     (1,050 )
Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets           21  
Proceeds from insurance claims and other     23        
Other investing activities           (246 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (673 )     860  
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Cash dividends paid     (1,604 )     (14,068 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (1,604 )     (14,068 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (913 )     (9,405 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     18,860       29,582  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 17,947     $ 20,177  


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024
(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                                     
    Actual   Same Station (1)   Pro Forma (2)
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    March 31,    March 31,    March 31, 
    2025
 		  2024
 		  2025
 		  2024
 		  2025
 		  2024
Operating Results                                    
Net operating revenue   $ 24,212     $ 25,294     $ 23,617     $ 25,294     $ 24,212     $ 25,922  
Station operating expense     21,963       22,459       21,344       22,459       21,963       22,987  
Corporate general and administrative     3,167       3,083       3,167       3,083       3,167       3,083  
Depreciation and amortization     1,326       1,198       1,188       1,198       1,326       1,335  
Other operating expense (income), net     54       971       54       971       54       971  
Operating loss     (2,298 )     (2,417 )   $ (2,136 )   $ (2,417 )     (2,298 )     (2,454 )
Interest expense     107       43                   107       122  
Interest income     (222 )     (303 )                 (222 )     (303 )
Other income, net     (23 )                       (23 )      
Loss before income tax expense     (2,160 )     (2,157 )                 (2,160 )     (2,273 )
Income tax (benefit) expense                                    
Current     (670 )     (515 )                 (670 )     (541 )
Deferred     85       (65 )                 85       (78 )
      (585 )     (580 )                 (585 )     (619 )
Net loss   $ (1,575 )   $ (1,577 )               $ (1,575 )   $ (1,654 )
                                     
Loss per share:                                    
Basic   $ (0.25 )   $ (0.25 )               $ (0.25 )   $ (0.26 )
Diluted   $ (0.25 )   $ (0.25 )               $ (0.25 )   $ (0.26 )
                                     
Weighted average common shares     6,123       6,063                   6,123       6,063  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares     6,123       6,063                   6,123       6,063  
                                     
                                     
    Actual   Same Station (1)   Pro Forma (2)
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    March 31,    March 31,    March 31, 
    2025    2024    2025    2024    2025    2024 
Depreciation and amortization by segment                                    
Radio Stations   $ 1,283     $ 1,152     $ 1,145     $ 1,152     $ 1,283     $ 1,289  
Corporate     43       46       43       46       43       46  
    $ 1,326     $ 1,198     $ 1,188     $ 1,198     $ 1,326     $ 1,335  
                                     
                                     

(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.
(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2024.

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)
               
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,   
       2025
 		  2024
 		 
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure)              
Operating loss   $ (2,298 )   $ (2,417 )  
Plus:              
Corporate general and administrative     3,167       3,083    
Other operating expense (income), net     54       971    
Depreciation and amortization     1,326       1,198    
Station operating income   $ 2,249     $ 2,835    
               
Other financial data              
Depreciation and amortization:              
Radio Stations   $ 1,283     $ 1,152    
Corporate   $ 43     $ 46    
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards   $ 527   (1) $ 453   (1)
Other operating expense, net (2)   $ 54     $ 971    
Other income, net (2)   $ (23 )   $ -    
Deferred income tax expense (2)   $ 85     $ (65 )  
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)   $ 696   (1) $ 1,050   (1)
               

(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables
(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
March 31, 2025
(amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
                               
                Less:      Plus:         Trailing
    12 Months
Ended		   3 Months
Ended		   3 Months
Ended		   Add:   12 Months 
Ended
    December 31,    March 31,    March 31,    Pro Forma   March 31, 
    2024
 		  2024
 		  2025
 		  Acquisitions(2)   2025
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1)                              
Net income (loss)   $ 3,460     $ (1,577 )   $ (1,575 )   $ 12   $ 3,474  
Exclusions:                              
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net     (1,048 )     (971 )     (54 )         (131 )
Other income, net     2,474       290       309           2,493  
Total exclusions     1,426       (681 )     255           2,362  
Consolidated adjusted net income (loss) (1)     2,034       (896 )     (1,830 )     12     1,112  
Plus:                              
Interest expense     348       43       107       52     464  
Income tax (benefit) expense     1,110       (580 )     (585 )     10     1,115  
Depreciation & amortization expense     5,283       1,198       1,326       92     5,503  
Non-cash compensation     1,950       453       527           2,024  
Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)   $ 10,725     $ 218     $ (455 )   $ 166   $ 10,218  
                               
Total long-term debt, including current maturities                           $ 5,000  
Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)                             10,218  
Leverage ratio                             0.49  
                               

(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.
(2) Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)
                                     
Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income
                                     
        Adjustments           Adjustments    
    Actual   For Acquisitions   Same Station   Actual   For Acquisitions   Same Station
    Three Months   and Dispositions   Three Months   Three Months   and Dispositions   Three Months
    Ended   Not Included in   Ended   Ended   Not Included in   Ended
    March 31,    Entire Comparable   March 31,    March 31,    Entire Comparable   March 31, 
    2025
 		  Period   2025
 		  2024
 		  Period   2024
Net operating revenue   $ 24,212     $ (595 )   $ 23,617     $ 25,294     $ -   $ 25,294  
Station operating expense     21,963       (619 )     21,344       22,459       -     22,459  
Corporate general and administrative     3,167       -       3,167       3,083       -     3,083  
Depreciation and amortization     1,326       (138 )     1,188       1,198       -     1,198  
Other operating expense (income), net     54       -       54       971       -     971  
Operating loss   $ (2,298 )   $ 162     $ (2,136 )   $ (2,417 )   $ -   $ (2,417 )
                                     

