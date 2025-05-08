Allied Energy Corporation Advances Gas Supply Infrastructure to Support Bitcoin Mining Partner at Thiel Site

AGYP advances gas-to-power site for sustainable Bitcoin mining operations

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Energy Corporation (OTC: AGYP) (”AGYP”), a Texas-based energy company focused on revitalizing underutilized domestic oil and gas resources, is pleased to provide a project update from the Thiel site where AGYP and its partner, Louis Energy Inc., are building out the infrastructure to deliver natural gas to support off-grid computing applications for Louis Energy Inc.





Key Infrastructure Achievements: Turning Trapped Gas into a Strategic Asset





AGYP and Louis Energy Inc. have been actively preparing the Thiel site to safely and efficiently channel natural gas to mobile containers for high-density computing. Completed milestones include:

Delivery of second modular computing container

Installation of on-site mobile office

Electrical installation preparation between Generator 2 and Container 2

Perimeter security fencing underway

Gas supply systems under validation

Generator test scheduled (pending P-5 approval)

On-site technicians conducting diagnostics and testing



Planned Operational Advancements: Preparing for Final Integration









AGYP is entering the final phase of its infrastructure buildout at Thiel, including:

Final cable installations and system optimization

Delivery of 10 pallets of computing equipment scheduled for next week

Wi-Fi connectivity via Starlink

Generator testing and operational clearance

Surveillance system installation

Gas system gauges and fittings to be pressure tested

Once regulatory approvals are received, the site will begin formal gas-to-power operations.

The Bigger Picture: Trapped Gas – An Untapped National Resource

Stranded and flared gas—once considered a waste byproduct—is rapidly gaining traction as a sustainable, low-cost power source for decentralized infrastructure. AGYP’s work at the Thiel site is part of a broader push to transform U.S. energy usage:

Use Cases for Trapped Gas Beyond Data Mining:

AI & Machine Learning Compute Farms – Powering high-density GPU systems

Agritech – Supporting controlled-environment agriculture in remote areas

Hydrogen Production – Fueling clean hydrogen from hydrocarbon sources

Remote & Emergency Operations – Delivering mobile energy to military and disaster response sites

Rural Electrification – Bringing energy to underserved communities through microgrids

Data & Edge Centers – Supporting low-latency applications with local infrastructure

National Opportunity:

Over 1.4 billion cubic feet/day of gas is flared or vented in the U.S.

(Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, 2024)

(Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, 2024) Enough trapped gas exists to power over 10,000 MW of digital infrastructure

(Source: Digital Wildcatters & Giga Energy)

States like Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico, and Wyoming are seeing regulatory and ESG-driven momentum to utilize this untapped energy source.

“We’re positioning AGYP at the center of a new energy economy—where natural gas isn’t wasted but redirected toward powering real-world innovation,” said George Montieth, CEO of AGYP.

What’s Next for AGYP?

With Thiel nearing full operational status, AGYP is actively exploring additional partnerships and deployment models to expand its gas-to-power strategy to other high-potential sites. In addition, further updates regarding the company’s carbon capture, gas monetization, and off-grid computing ventures will be provided in the coming months, as previously outlined in AGYP’s February 27, 2025 update.

AGYP remains committed to turning America’s trapped gas into a strategic energy advantage.

About AGYP:

Allied Energy Corp. is an energy development and production company acquiring oil & gas reserves in some of the most prolific hydrocarbon bearing regions of the United States. The Company specializes in the business of reworking & re-completing 'existing' oil & gas wells located in the thousands of mature oil & gas producing fields across the United States. The Company applies its knowledge, experience, and effective well-remediation technologies to achieve higher production volumes, longer well life, and more efficient recovery of the proven and available oil and gas reserves in the fields/projects in which it has acquired an ownership interest. The Company will utilize updated technologies such as hydraulic fracturing ("fracking"), drilling of lateral ("horizontal") legs in productive zones, and utilizing new cased hole electric logging to locate bypassed pays, all to enhance daily rates and oil & gas recoveries. By acquiring interests in a growing number of selected projects in various regions, Allied Energy Corp. is diversifying its exposure and effectively minimizing risk as it pursues corporate growth, top line & bottom-line revenues to the benefit of all stakeholders. There are proven, recoverable reserves contained in the many aging oil & gas fields that have been bypassed by companies moving away from these fields in search of deeper, more plentiful, but more costly reserves. The Company plans to concentrate on bypassed oil and gas as there is less competition and, as mentioned above, the costs are considerably less. Additionally, the company will acquire interests in marginal wells that can be acquired at minimal cost, of which there are 420,000 wells in the U.S. Quoting Barry Russell, President of the Independent Petroleum Association of America ("IPAA") - "With approximately 20 percent of American oil production and 10 percent of American natural gas production coming from marginal wells, they are America's true strategic petroleum reserve.”

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Allied Energy Corporation

Phone: 972-632-2393

Email: info@alliedengycorp.com

Two 1,250 Megawatt generators have officially arrived on-site. Adding an ethanol drip system to prevent freezing in the lines — keeping everything flowing smoothly through winter and beyond Cleaning the gas before it hits the genset. Clean fuel = high uptime

