U.S. Cargo Drones Market to Reach $3,275.1 Million by 2030 – Revolutionizing Logistics!

Delray Beach, FL, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "US Cargo Drones Market by Solution [Avionics, Route Planning & Optimizing, Fleet Management, Ground Control Stations, Services], Range (Short, Mid, Long) , Payload (10-49 Kg, 50-149 Kg, >1000 Kg), Industry, Type and Region - Forecasts to 2030", The US Cargo Drones market is projected to reach USD 3,275.1 million by 2030 from an estimated USD 762.8 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.

Significant investment, cutting-edge technological innovation, and a supportive regulatory framework is driving the US cargo drones market. The FAA’s authorization of commercial drones in the US airspace coupled with ongoing technological developments by key players such as Boeing (US) is expected to propel the cargo drones market in the country during the forecast period. Dynamic startups revolutionizing logistics and delivery services and strategic implementation of automated delivery operation by the US companies further enhance this growth trajectory

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252936360

List of Players in the Cargo Drones Industry:

Boeing (US),

Bell Textron Inc. (US),

Kaman Corporation (US),

Natilus (US),

Silent Arrow (US),

Sabrewing Aircraft Company (US),

Elroy Air (US),

Aeronet (US),

UAVOS Inc. (US), among others.

US Cargo Drones Market Segmentation:

The civil segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the US cargo drones market in 2023.

Based on Application, The US cargo drones market is segmented into civil and defense. Cargo drones are increasingly utilized in various civil applications such as retail, healthcare, agriculture, and maritime. Their ability to provide efficient and timely deliveries has made them an attractive solution for enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency in these fields. In healthcare, drones are improving emergency response by facilitating quick delivery of urgent medical supplies such as vaccines and organs, especially in remote and disaster-stricken areas.

In agriculture, drones are being used for timely movement of inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides to support precision agriculture and enhance supply chain efficiency. At sea, drone technologies are streamlining shore-to-ship and ship-to-ship shipments of critical items such as spare parts and medicine, improving safety and operational efficiency. Retailers are also using drones for last-mile delivery, maximizing e-commerce and grocery supply chain logistics with automation improvements and regulatory advancements facilitating wider adoption

The >1000 Kg segment to register highest growth by the payload segment in the US cargo drones market in 2023.

Based on payload, The US cargo drones market is segmented into 10-49 Kg, 50-149 Kg, 150-249 Kg, 250-449 Kg, 500-999 Kg, and >1000 Kg. The >1000 kg payload segment is expected to witness highest growth with growing demand for heavy-lift logistics such as bulk cargo, resupply operations, and equipment delivery in remote areas. Advances in propulsion technology, such as hydrogen fuel cells, hybrid -electric power further support the development and adoption of heavy-payload drones.

The close-range segment accounted for the largest share of the range segment in the US cargo drones market in 2023.

Based on range, the US cargo drones market is segmented into close range (<50 Km), Short-range (50-149 Km), Mid-range (150-650 Km), and Long range (>650 Km). Close-range drones are designed for local deliveries, and they are capable of travelling up to 50 kilometers on a single charge. The growing demand for fast and efficient delivery of products such as medicines and food is fuelling the development and adoption of these drones. The increase in on -demand services, particularly for urgent deliveries, has become a significant driver for this segment. Urban locations, where traffic congestion impacts conventional delivery practices, are seeing more deployment of drones to improve efficiency. Continued innovation in battery life, autonomous navigation, and regulatory permits is driving market growth for close-range drones

Ask for Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252936360

North America region holds the largest share of the Cargo Drones Market

North America is projected to lead the global cargo drones market, driven by significant investment, cutting-edge technological innovation, and a supportive regulatory framework. The market is also fueled by major industry players and dynamic startups revolutionizing logistics and delivery services. Also, advancements in delivery drones are expected to remain among the most important factors propelling the market in North America.

Global Cargo Drones Market Dynamics – Navigate the Future of Aerial Logistics Innovation and Disruption

Driver: Increasing demand for efficient, low-cost, and fast movement of shipments Restraint: Shortage of skilled drone operators and cybersecurity issues Opportunity: Cargo drones for middle-mile logistics Challenge: Infrastructure complexity and need for unmanned traffic management

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: www.marketsandmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.