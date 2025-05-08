Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,158 in the last 365 days.

United-Guardian Reports First Quarter Results

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) announced today the financial results for the first quarter of 2025. First quarter sales decreased from $3,254,944 in 2024 to $2,481,127 in 2025, with net income decreasing from $925,442 ($0.20 per share) to $560,895 ($0.12 per share).

Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated, “We are experiencing a slow start to 2025 compared to the beginning of 2024. While we saw positive performance from our medical lubricant and pharmaceutical businesses, the main reason for the decrease in sales and earnings was due to a decrease in our cosmetic ingredient business. Medical lubricant and pharmaceutical sales increased in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 by 43% and 23%, respectively. Cosmetic ingredients sales decreased by 63% in the first quarter of 2025, with the majority of the decrease due a reduction in orders from Ashland Specialty Ingredients (“ASI”). Based on our conversations with ASI, the decreased orders were primarily due to excess inventory being held in China that had to be worked off and the timing of product orders. ASI has confirmed that currently there has been no significant loss of business or customers. Tariff announcements by the executive branch of the U.S. federal government on imports from various countries remain a concern for our business. As the situation remains uncertain, it is difficult for us to determine the impact this may have on our operations or financial condition at this time.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and sexual wellness ingredients.

Contact: Donna Vigilante
  (631) 273-0900
  dvigilante@u-g.com  


NOTE: This press release contains both historical and "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements about the company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, such as financial performance, business prospects, and similar matters, are being made in reliance upon the “safe harbor” provisions of that Act. Such statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from the anticipated results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s business please refer to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 
Financial Results for the
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024
 
UNITED-GUARDIAN, INC.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
    THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31,
     
      2025     2024  
               
Net sales   $ 2,481,127   $ 3,254,944  
               
Costs and expenses:              
Cost of sales     1,123,076     1,556,490  
Operating expenses     632,735     568,865  
Research and development     114,394     102,982  
Total costs and expenses     1,870,205     2,228,337  
Income from operations     610,922     1,026,607  
               
Other income:              
Investment income     84,687     98,073  
Net gain on marketable securities     12,350     41,496  
Total other income     97,037     139,569  

Income before provision for income taxes 		    707,959     1,166,176  
               
Provision for income taxes     147,064     240,734  
               
Net income   $ 560,895   $ 925,442  
               
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)   $ 0.12   $ 0.20  
               
Weighted average shares – basic and diluted     4,594,319     4,594,319  

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

United-Guardian Reports First Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more