AgEagle Aerial Systems Secures Additional Sale of eBee VISION Drones to the British Antarctic Survey

World leader in polar science and polar operations research to use additional drones to enhance its Antarctic conservation, research, and wildlife preservation efforts

WICHITA, Kan., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and sensors for military, public safety, and commercial use, has sold two additional eBee VISION drones to the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), a world leader in polar science and polar operations.

The BAS is part of the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), an organization which supports the UK’s research activity in polar regions. NERC personnel conducting field work in some of the most extreme environments in the world will continue to rely on AgEagle drones to execute their research missions.

“The eBee VISION plays a vital role in the British Antarctic Survey’s important conservation work,” said Bill Irby, AgEagle CEO. “The robust eBee VISION performs well in extreme polar conditions, performing in intense cold and high winds. The UAS can fly for 90 minutes, has a range of 12 miles (20 km) and is manufactured to be simple to maintain in the field. This is vital when operating in some of the most challenging conditions in the world.”

The British Antarctic Survey operates two eBee VISION drones and three eBee X drones, used in gathering high resolution imagery to detect and track wildlife and monitor population numbers. The units also conduct repeat flights over glaciers to identify and track changes through the passage of time. The systems can also be used to support transportation needs on land and sea, with shifting weather conditions and varying ice states.

The AgEagle eBee drones are supplied to the BAS by KOREC Group, a trusted provider of mapping, surveying, and drone solutions, and the official distributor for AgEagle in the UK and Ireland.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

-###-

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

Andy.woodward@ageagle.com

LinkedIn Facebook X YouTube

Investor Relations

Email: UAVS@ageagle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.