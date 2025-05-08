Lifeward Completes Research Program with Israeli Human-Robot Interaction Consortium to Integrate Artificial Intelligence and Exoskeletons

Three-year program examined opportunities to integrate artificial intelligence technology into future generations of ReWalk Exoskeletons

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd., (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, announced the Company has completed its research program as part of the Israel Innovation Authority’s MAGNET incentive program, the Human Robot Interaction Consortium (the “HRI Consortium”). This three-year program provides research and collaboration grants to private businesses and leading academic centers, with the goal of “developing advanced technologies aimed at providing robots with social capabilities, enabling them to carry out various tasks and effective interactions with different users in diverse operational environments.”

Through its work with the HRI Consortium, Lifeward examined how artificial intelligence (“AI”) could be utilized with future generations of its ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton. The Company successfully demonstrated a proof-of-concept prototype that integrated advanced sensing technologies and AI to enable autonomous decision making to adapt to different use environments. This effort showed how AI can improve exoskeleton device usability and advance future iterations of the exoskeleton.

“Lifeward is honored to have participated in the HRI Consortium with other top minds in the robotics industry,” said Larry Jasinski, CEO of Lifeward. “There is enormous potential for AI to enhance and improve human-exoskeleton interactions in ways that are intuitive for users. Our goal is to provide exoskeletons that anticipate users’ intent and make the systems even easier to use. The exploration of incorporating innovative technologies and AI into future generations of the ReWalk is an important step toward that goal.”

“Throughout our three years working with the HRI Consortium, we’ve collaborated across sectors, combining Israel’s unique innovation ecosystem with our global clinical and commercial expertise to build systems that not only restore movement, but also intelligently support life in motion,” said David Hexner, Vice President of R&D at Lifeward. “We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the HRI Consortium, and are excited about opportunities to use AI, sensing technologies and machine vision to help revolutionize wearable robotics in the future.”

During the HRI Consortium, Lifeward collaborated with several universities and companies to develop advanced technologies aimed at improving the human-exoskeleton interaction. With top researchers in the fields of robotics, behavioral sciences, and human-computer interaction, this research seeks to widen adoption by making the use of exoskeletons easier, more natural and more broadly accepted. The HRI Consortium is a three-year project which started in May 2022 and concluded last month. Lifeward is one of six companies participating in the HRI Consortium, in addition to several Israeli universities.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity System, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES System. Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany.

Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore®, and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

