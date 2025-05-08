Deckhouse Communications and iO3 Collaborate to Bring Advanced Digital Solutions to Turkish Maritime Sector

Partnership to drive innovation, boost efficiency, and support the digital transformation of maritime operations

SINGAPORE, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iOThree Limited ("iO3" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IOTR), a pioneering provider of digital solutions for the maritime industry, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Deckhouse Communications, a leader in maritime communications and technology. iO3 and Deckhouse Communications together are set to deliver state-of-the-art digital solutions to Turkish ship owners, managers, and maritime customers, enhancing operational efficiency and driving digital transformation across Turkey’s dynamic maritime market.

The Turkish maritime industry plays a crucial role in global shipping, connecting East and West through strategic waterways and a vast network of ports and ship management hubs. As digitalization becomes a focal point for industry growth, there is an increasing demand for reliable, high-performing digital solutions. This collaboration addresses that need by combining iO3’s innovative digital expertise with Deckhouse Communications’ in-depth understanding of maritime operations.

Kenny Koh, CEO of iO3 said, "The Turkish maritime sector is one of the most dynamic and globally engaged markets, driven by a strong vision for future growth. By working with Deckhouse Communications, we’re bringing cutting-edge solutions to a market that’s ready for digital transformation. Together, we’re building a stronger, more connected maritime industry in Turkey."

"We’re excited to partner with iO3 to serve the Turkish market, where the adoption of digital solutions is accelerating," added Adnan Akpinar, CEO & President from Deckhouse Communications. "Our shared commitment to digital innovation enables us to meet the unique challenges of Turkish maritime stakeholders, providing solutions that support smarter operations, enhanced connectivity, and overall business resilience."

The partnership introduces a comprehensive suite of digital services for the Turkish maritime industry, including IoT integration, vessel IT management, and solutions that drive operational efficiency, enhance crew welfare, and meet regulatory standards. Designed to empower ship owners and managers, these offerings enable smarter data utilization, optimized fleet performance, and stronger competitiveness in an increasingly digital maritime landscape.

As digitalization becomes an integral part of global maritime success, iO3 and Deckhouse Communications are positioned to help Turkish maritime companies take the lead, creating new opportunities for sustainable growth and innovation.

ABOUT Deckhouse Communications Inc.

Deckhouse Communications Inc. (“Deckhouse”) is a cutting-edge maritime satellite communication company committed to providing innovative solutions for seamless global connectivity. Deckhouse stays at the forefront of technological advancements, employing state-of-the-art satellite systems and equipment. Deckhouse’s mission is to empower businesses and individuals with satellite communication solutions, enabling connectivity that eliminates geographical boundaries around the world. For further information, visit www.deckhousesat.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/deckhousegroup.

ABOUT iOThree Limited

iO3 is a leading provider of maritime digital technologies, offering a comprehensive range of solutions and services to optimize vessel operations, enhance safety, and improve overall efficiency. With a commitment to driving digital innovation in the maritime industry, iO3 empowers shipowners to adapt to evolving market demands and embrace the benefits of advanced technologies. For further information, visit www.io3.sg and https://www.linkedin.com/company/io3-pte-ltd

