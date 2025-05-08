PeakMetrics Appoints Noha Georges to Its Board of Advisors

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeakMetrics, a leader in AI-driven narrative intelligence, is pleased to announce the appointment of Noha Georges to its Board of Advisors. Georges brings over two decades of global experience in strategic communications, reputation management, and public affairs, with deep expertise in both the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Her addition to the advisory board marks a significant step in PeakMetrics' mission to expand its reach and enhance its intelligence offering across regions.

Georges is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of advising top-tier organizations, governments, and Fortune 500 companies. Throughout her career, she has led high-impact communications strategies for organizations such as Deloitte, Ogilvy, and Qatar Central Bank, shaping business narratives and managing reputational risks on a global scale. Her expertise spans corporate communications, executive coaching, crisis response, and digital marketing, making her an invaluable asset to PeakMetrics’ growth and expansion efforts.

“Noha’s strategic insight and deep understanding of communications challenges on a global scale make her an exceptional addition to our advisory board,” said Nick Loui, Co-Founder & CEO of PeakMetrics. “Her experience in both the public and private sectors across MENA will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our platform’s capabilities and expand our ability to service customers internationally.”

In her role, Georges will advise PeakMetrics on strategic communications, government relations, and market expansion across MENA, helping to strengthen the company’s capabilities and tailor its offering to better address the region’s unique information environment, AI-driven threats, and evolving influence dynamics.

“I am thrilled to join PeakMetrics at such a pivotal time in its growth journey,” said Noha Georges. “The ability to detect and defend against emerging narratives is critical for organizations worldwide. I look forward to contributing to PeakMetrics’ mission and supporting its expansion into new markets.”

Georges has been recognized with multiple industry awards, including the Platinum Hermes Creative Award in Content Innovation and a Silver Stevie Award in Digital Marketing. She is a sought-after speaker and thought leader on corporate reputation and crisis management.

For more information about PeakMetrics and its AI-driven narrative intelligence platform, visit www.peakmetrics.com .

About PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics provides a cutting-edge narrative intelligence solution designed to help government entities and organizations proactively detect, decipher, and defend against malign influence and adversarial information campaigns. Leveraging advanced narrative ML technology, PeakMetrics identifies emerging narratives in real time, assesses their impact to prioritize the most pressing threats, and delivers actionable response plans to support mission-critical decision-making. Organizations rely on PeakMetrics to counter foreign influence, mitigate deceptive media, and strengthen resilience against evolving information threats.

