Advancements In Drone Technology Opening Up New Applications as Market Size Estimated to Reach $57 Billion by 2028

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Drone services are progressively replacing legacy services in the commercial sector, such as aerial surveys, filmography, and search and rescue operations. They offer the advantages of prolonged operation, remote control by human operators, or autonomous functioning by onboard computers. The increasing adoption of drone services across various civil and commercial applications can be attributed to their extended endurance and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, IoT (Internet of Things), and cloud computing into drone services is expected to further boost their demand across various sectors. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said that the Global Drone Services Market Size is estimated to reach USD 57.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. The report continued: “The drone market size continues to expand as the drone services industry evolves, offering a diverse range of services for both remotely controlled and autonomously flown drones. This industry integrates software-controlled flight plans into drones' embedded systems, making it a critical component in sectors like agriculture, insurance, construction, marine, aviation, oil & gas, mining, and infrastructure. The demand for these services, which includes tasks such as search and rescue, package delivery, industrial inspections, imaging, and healthcare supply distribution to remote areas, significantly contributes to the growing drone market size.” Active Companies in the drone industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC).

MarketsAndMarkets added: “In terms of market segmentation, drone services are categorized by the type of service provided, including platform services (further divided into flight piloting and operation, data analysis, and data processing), maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), and simulation and training. The application-based segmentation encompasses inspection and monitoring, mapping and surveying, spraying and seeding, filming and photography, transport and delivery, as well as security, search, and rescue. The industry-based segmentation covers a wide spectrum of sectors, including construction and infrastructure, agriculture, utility, oil & gas, mining, defense and law enforcement, media and entertainment, scientific research, insurance, aviation, marine, healthcare and social assistance, and transportation, logistics, and warehousing. These industries rely heavily on drones for functions like inspection, monitoring, and photography, further driving the drone market size.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone Tests Proprietary Camera Enabling IQ Nano Drone Swarms for US Defense Applications and Blue UAS Submission - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its subsidiary ZenaDrone is testing a new proprietary specialized camera that enables more efficient indoor applications such as inventory and security management, when utilizing IQ Nano drone swarms for commercial and US defense applications. The new camera prototype developed by its Taiwan component manufacturing subsidiary, Spider Vision Sensors, in collaboration with its certified electronics manufacturing partner, Suntek Global, will enable faster and more precise collection of data including multiple bar codes simultaneously scanned by multiple drones in a drone swarm. The company plans to apply for Blue UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) certification that lists and validates drones for military and government use.

“Our Spider Vision Sensors subsidiary in collaboration with Suntek Global, has helped us speed up development of customized and specialized cameras required for our innovative drone swarm applications for commercial and defense customers. This partnership will continue to be invaluable as we develop our NDAA-compliant supply chain and received Blue UAS certification which will allow military and federal agencies to directly purchase our drones.,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

Military and Defense departments use small autonomous indoor drones like the 10X10 inch IQ Nano for various applications such as inventory management, indoor building reconnaissance, search and rescue, training simulations, and explosives detection. ZenaDrone is also engaged in a paid trial which includes developing drone swarm applications for inventory management and security applications with a multinational auto parts manufacturer customer.

A drone swarm is a coordinated group of autonomous drones that communicate and work together using AI and real-time data sharing, to perform tasks collaboratively without direct human control. Drone swarms enhance efficiency, accuracy, automation, and performance compared to a single drone. Autonomous drones can rapidly scan thousands of bar codes or RFID tags per second with high accuracy, providing real-time visibility into inventory without disrupting workflows. A drone swarm can also cover more ground simultaneously, dramatically reducing inventory audit times and manual labour while providing near-total inventory visibility.

An AI drone swarm for indoor security and surveillance enhances coverage, response time, and efficiency by autonomously patrolling large areas, detecting threats, and providing real-time situational awareness. Unlike stationary cameras or human patrols, drone swarms can dynamically adapt to security breaches, track intruders, and coordinate movements to eliminate blind spots. AI-driven analytics enable them to identify anomalies, recognize faces, and detect unauthorized activity with high precision, reducing false alarms and improving security decision-making. Their autonomous nature minimizes human labor costs while ensuring 24/7 monitoring in complex environments like warehouses, data centers, or commercial facilities.

The ZenaDrone IQ Nano is available in 10x10 and 20x20-inch sizes, designed to perform regular and frequent inspections such as bar code or RFID scanning, facility maintenance inspections, security monitoring, 3D indoor mapping and other applications inside a warehouse, distribution, or plant facility. It is designed for autonomous use featuring integrated sensors, high-quality cameras, data collection and analysis including AI methodologies. Weighing 1.5kg and with a flight time of at least 20 minutes before utilizing the automatic battery recharging station, it is designed for hovering stability and safety with obstacle avoidance capabilities. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

In Additional ZENA News: ZenaTech’s (NASDAQ:ZENA) Expands Ireland Office Offering Drone as a Service (DaaS) Including Precision Agriculture to a European Market Growing at 28.6% Annually - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces it will be expanding operations and opening a new, larger office and its European Headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. The new hub will facilitate the Company’s drone sales and DaaS drone services — including precision agriculture solutions — to a growing UK and European market. The Company anticipates the official grand opening during the summer of 2025.

Strategically located near Dublin Airport and accessible via all major motorways, the new office location will serve a growing customer base in Ireland and enable growth across Europe, catering to agriculture as well as construction, renewable energy — including wind and solar farms — golf courses, racecourses, and warehouse and logistics.

“Expanding our Dublin office and establishing a European HQ marks a new chapter in our strategy to scale our drones and DaaS offerings globally while servicing the fastest growing agricultural drone markets located in Europe. Our AI-powered drone solutions are designed to boost crop yields while reducing operational costs and provide smart, data-driven insights — empowering crop monitoring and health assessment, nutrient and resource optimization, and profitability,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

The European agricultural drone market was valued at approximately USD 4.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 43.23 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.58% according to Market Data Forecast . This growth is fueled by the adoption of drones for crop spraying, mapping, pest control, seeding, and remote sensing, which enhance productivity and resource efficiency in farming. Growth is also supported by favorable European government policies and a strong focus on sustainable farming practices. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), has recently announced a number of upgrades to its Black Hornet® 4 Personal Reconnaissance System to further boost operational effectiveness for warfighters. The enhanced features are being showcased at the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week annual conference at the Tampa Convention Center, May 6 to May 8.

In development over the past year, the series of improvements include a 50% increase in Black Hornet’s radio communications range from two to three kilometers (in optimal conditions). The BH4’s new Android tablet, part of the ground control station, now has up to twice the battery life, plus a battery heater for charging in cold temperatures. The new tablet also features improved ergonomics, making it easier to use while wearing gloves.

Black Hornet 4 can operate in 25-knot winds and rain, and extensive testing was performed to validate its already rugged endurance capabilities. The drone itself is now IP-52 rated, able to withstand 7.6 mm of rain per hour while in flight, while the ground control station boasts an IP-54 rating.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a United States based manufacturer and distributor of drone parts recently has successfully closed a confidentially marketed public offering for the sale of 8,000,000 shares of the Company's Common Stock at the offering price of $5.00 per share (the "Offering") resulting in gross proceeds of $40 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The Offering closed on May 7, 2025.

Allan Evans, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and other members of the Company's Board of Directors and all members of the Company's advisory board purchased shares in the Offering on the same terms as the other investors. "We are overwhelmed by the level of support from everyone involved in the process," said Allan Evans "This raise is absolutely a case of everyone putting their money behind accelerating American manufacturing for drones".

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, recently announced that it has received a new order for dozens of units of its innovative SafeAir™ M4 system. The order was placed by a prominent European drone distributor that serves a wide range of commercial, public safety, and enterprise drone operators across the region.

The SafeAir™ M4, ParaZero’s next-generation autonomous parachute recovery system, is designed for seamless integration with DJI’s Matrice 4 series. It features a newly developed deployment mechanism with real-time telemetry and is designed and expected to comply with the highest European regulatory standards to enable safe flight in urban areas throughout the EU.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven security solutions, recently announced it has successfully completed multiple demonstrations of its patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology to various branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. Following these briefings, the Company commenced the integration of its SPOTD technology onto the Win-TAK platform, part of the U.S. Army’s Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) software ecosystem.

As a result of these successful demonstrations, the Company is accelerating additional development efforts that seek to integrate the Company’s SPOTD technology into the full TAK software ecosystem which includes the U.S. Army’s ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit or ATAK) platform. Integration of SPOTD into ATAK is designed to allow detections of small explosive threats instantly identified in drone-based imagery by the Company’s AI technology to be quickly pushed across potentially hundreds of thousands of soldier-carried and vehicle-mounted wireless connected devices widely utilized by the U.S. Armed Forces.

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today’s emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated fifty one hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ZenaTech, Inc. by the Company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.