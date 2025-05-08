Siebert Financial Appoints Industry Veteran Fredrick Scuteri as Chief Operating Officer of its Broker-Dealer Subsidiary

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB), announced the appointment of Fredrick Scuteri as Chief Operating Officer of its broker-dealer subsidiary Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC. In this role, Scuteri will oversee day-to-day operational functions, trading infrastructure, and platform modernization efforts as the firm continues to scale its brokerage services.

Scuteri brings nearly three decades of experience across institutional trading, asset management, and broker-dealer operations. Prior to joining Siebert, he served as Chief Operating Officer of DriveWealth Institutional, following the firm’s acquisition of Cuttone & Co. He also held the role of Vice President and Head of Trading Operations and Treasury at AQR Capital Management, where he led operations team proving global, multi-asset class coverage for over 250 trading accounts.





“Siebert Financial has a legacy of resilience and reinvention,” said Scuteri. “I look forward to building on that foundation by bringing scalable, tech-forward solutions to our operations. My focus will be on streamlining workflows, increasing transparency, and applying automation and AI to help future-proof the business, without compromising the firm’s commitment to client service and regulatory excellence.”

Under Scuteri’s leadership, Siebert will expand its operational capabilities and continue investing in infrastructure to support growth across institutional and retail channels.

“Fred brings both depth and range to this role,” said John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert Financial. “He understands the intricacies of capital markets and, more importantly, he knows how to execute. His ability to turn complexity into clarity is exactly what we need at this stage for the growth of Siebert.”

“Having someone with Fred’s operational rigor and fintech expertise is a significant advantage,” added John M. Gebbia, Principal at Siebert Financial. “He’s already thinking several steps ahead, whether it’s about optimizing capital, improving workflows integrating AI-automation, or preparing our systems for scale. We’re excited to have him on board.”

Scuteri is a FINRA-registered Financial Operations Principal (Series 27) with degrees in Finance, an MBA from St. John’s University, and, lately, certifications in Generative AI and Advanced Prompt Engineering from Vanderbilt University.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967 when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions, in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “intend” and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of the management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert’s business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and Siebert’s filings with the SEC.

Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

