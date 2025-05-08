RAPPEL – Les Industries Dorel tiendra une téléconférence pour discuter des résultats de son premier trimestre

MONTRÉAL, 08 mai 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Les Industries Dorel inc. (TSX : DII.B, DII.A)

TÉLÉCONFÉRENCE : OUVERTE AUX : Analystes, investisseurs et autres personnes intéressées DATE : Le lundi 12 mai 2025 HEURE : 11 h 00, heure de l’Est TÉL. : 1-833-752-3231

LE COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE SERA DIFFUSÉ PAR GLOBENEWSWIRE LE VENDREDI PRÉCÉDENT LA TÉLÉCONFÉRENCE (SOIT LE 9 MAI), APRÈS LA CLÔTURE DES MARCHÉS.

Veuillez téléphoner 15 minutes avant l’heure prévue pour la conférence.

Si vous êtes dans l’impossibilité d’y participer, vous pourrez avoir accès à un enregistrement en téléphonant au 1-855-669-9658 et en entrant le code 1176620 sur votre clavier téléphonique. Cet enregistrement sera disponible du lundi 12 mai 2025, à compter de 14 h 30, jusqu’à 23 h 59, le lundi 19 mai 2025.

LES MÉDIAS QUI SOUHAITERAIENT CITER UN ANALYSTE SONT PRIÉS DE CONTACTER CELUI-CI PERSONNELLEMENT POUR OBTENIR SON APPROBATION.

Les personnes intéressées pourront écouter la discussion en direct sur Internet à https://www.dorel.com/fr/pages/sharehold e r-information .

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez contacter John Paikopoulos, Les Industries Dorel inc. au 514-934-3034.

