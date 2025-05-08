REPEAT – Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its First Quarter Results

MONTREAL, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A)

CONFERENCE CALL: OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties DATE: Monday, May 12, 2025 TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern Time CALL: 1-833-752-3231

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE FRIDAY PRIOR (MAY 9) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-855-669-9658 and entering the passcode 1176620 on your phone. This recording will be available on Monday, May 12, 2025 as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Monday, May 19, 2025.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.co m / eng/sh a reholder-information .

For further information contact John Paikopoulos, Dorel Industries Inc. at 514-934-3034.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.