All Pro Capital Expands to Kansas City with New Market Executive Matt Jennings

All Pro Capital is proud to announce the opening of its new Kansas City private equity real estate investments office and the appointment of Kansas native Matt Jennings as Market Executive. This strategic expansion strengthens All Pro Capital’s presence in the Midwest and underscores its commitment to building long-term wealth through private equity real estate investments.



With more than 27 years of business development and sales experience in healthcare and insurance, Matt brings a powerful blend of relationship-building, strategic insight, and community connection to his new role. As Market Executive, he will lead efforts to grow All Pro Capital’s investor base in the region, forge key partnerships within the real estate and development communities, and promote the company’s full suite of investment services—including accounting, tax planning, and wealth strategy support.



“Matt’s deep roots in Kansas City and his proven ability to connect with professionals across industries make him the ideal leader for our growth in the region,” said Eric Comeau, President of All Pro Capital. “His integrity and commitment to helping others align perfectly with our mission to create generational wealth by putting the investor first.”



Matt is passionate about contributing to the growth of the Kansas City market and serving the people who call it home. “This region has so much potential—not just for economic development, but for real impact in the lives of investors,” said Jennings. “I’m honored to be part of All Pro Capital’s mission and excited to introduce more Kansas City families and professionals to our proven investment strategies.”



Matt’s investment philosophy speaks directly to the All Pro Capital difference:



“Risk is mitigated with long-term, consistent performance—especially by those one trusts. Consistent performance requires setting expectations, practicing, and having the patience to wait for success.”



All Pro Capital provides access to private equity real estate investments to help individuals and families build long-term wealth. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, All Pro Capital is known for its transparent, investor-first model—prioritizing value, trust, and real returns over management fees. With offices now in Kansas City, the firm continues to grow its footprint while staying committed to creating wealth for future generations.



