AskBio Announces 15 Presentations at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 28th Annual Meeting

Three oral and 12 poster presentations demonstrate breadth and progress of AskBio’s gene therapy research and development activities, as well as advancements in manufacturing capabilities

AskBio Inc. (AskBio), a gene therapy company wholly owned and independently operated as a subsidiary of Bayer AG, will deliver 15 presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting, which takes place May 13–17, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. The company’s oral and poster presentations will provide updates on key research and development activities in gene therapy and gene editing, as well as advancements in manufacturing capabilities.

Featured oral presentations will include “AI Use for Promotor and Transgene Design.” This will be delivered by Mansuo Shannon, Chief Scientific Officer at AskBio, as part of the Novel Approaches to Overcome Limits of Therapeutic Transgene Delivery and Durability scientific session. The presentation will explore how AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) may enhance efficacy, safety, and specificity of gene therapies by potentially predicting the best possible genetic sequences for the intended therapeutic outcome.

In addition, AskBio’s Srinethe Saravanakumar will present “Vector Assembly Factories in Recombinant Adeno-Associated Virus Type 2 Producing Cells” as part of the AAV Biology and Mechanism session. The presentation will provide an in-depth visualization of rAAV2 (recombinant adeno-associated virus type 2) capsid assembly using electron tomography. It will also explore the potential effects of subcellular retargeting/expansion of capsid assembly through selected AAP (assembly-activating proteins) in vector production.

The company’s third oral, “A Rock in a Storm: Using Data as Your Foundation to Speed and De-risk AAV Manufacturing,” will be presented by Viralgen’s María Iglesias González as part of the Tools and Technology session. This will explore how a data-led approach has the potential to significantly reduce variability, prevent costly failures, and shorten timelines from R&D to commercial production by enabling better process understanding, predictive modeling, real-time monitoring, and quality control across the development lifecycle.

“Our scientific contribution to ASGCT this year underscores our long-standing commitment to advancing gene therapy research and providing leadership within the scientific community,” said Gustavo Pesquin, Chief Executive Officer, AskBio. “We are sharing updates from our early-stage programs and highlighting how we are adopting innovative approaches in our development work with the use of digitalization and AI. Equally important, we are also showcasing the work being done to advance our manufacturing processes as we continue to strengthen our end-to-end platform capabilities.”

AskBio continues to develop an ambitious portfolio of investigational AAV-based gene therapies to treat some of the world’s most serious diseases, including congestive heart failure, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, multiple system atrophy, Parkinson’s disease, and Pompe disease. By targeting these therapy areas, AskBio aims to deliver breakthrough treatments that could benefit tens of millions of patients worldwide.1–6

AskBio’s presentations at ASGCT include (all times CDT):

Orals

Vector Assembly Factories in Recombinant Adeno-Associated Virus Type 2 Producing Cells. Presented by Srinethe Saravanakumar, MS, Senior Research Associate, AskBio. Tuesday, May 13, New Orleans Theater A, 1:30–3:15 p.m.

AI Use for Promotor and Transgene Design. Presented by Mansuo Shannon, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, AskBio. Thursday, May 15, New Orleans Theater B, 8:00–9:45 a.m.

A Rock in a Storm: Using Data as Your Foundation to Speed and De-risk AAV Manufacturing. Presented by María Iglesias González, PhD, Head of IT & Digital, Viralgen. Friday, May 16, Exhibit Theater, 1:30–3:15 p.m.

Posters

CRISPR Engineered Humanized Albumin Mouse (“hAlb-CR”) Achieves Robust Transgene Expression Following Liver-Targeted Gene Insertion. Presented by Jacqueline Frost, PhD, Scientist II, AskBio. Tuesday, May 13, 6:00–7.30 p.m.

Single Cell RNA-seq Detection of AAV in Circulating Leukocytes via Antibody-Derived Tags. Presented by Todd Yoder, MS, Scientist II, AskBio. Tuesday, May 13, 6:00–7.30 p.m.

Integrating Raman Spectroscopy and Genome-Scale Modeling to Enhance AAV Upstream Manufacturing. Presented by Itsasne Arangoa, MEng, Viralgen. Tuesday, May 13, 6:00–7:30 p.m.

Benefits of High-Throughput Sequencing-Based Methods for In-Depth Characterization of Recombinant AAV Products. Presented by Sonia Stinus, PhD, Viralgen. Wednesday, May 14, 5:30–7:00 p.m.

AAV Genome Integrity: Full and Partial Genome Characterization Utilizing Digital PCR and Long Read Sequencing. Presented by Ryan Massopust, PhD, Scientist II, AskBio. Wednesday, May 14, 5:30–7:00 p.m.

Immunobiology of Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) in Murine Liver: A Cross-Sectional Comparison of AAV8, AAV6, and a Chimeric Liver-Tropic Capsid in a Preclinical Model. Presented by Rachel Hedinger, MS, Research Associate II, AskBio. Thursday, May 15, 5:30–7.00 p.m.

Optimizing AAV Sample Preparation Workflow for Short and Long Read NGS for AAV Characterization. Presented by Swetha Devi Velivela, PhD, Scientist II, AskBio. Thursday, May 15, 5:30–7.00 p.m.

Combining In Vivo and In Vitro Screening Approaches for Identification of BBB-Crossing Capsids Across Species. Presented by Allison Dane, PhD, Senior Director, AskBio. Thursday, May 15, 5:30–7.00 p.m.

Leveraging Historical Data and Percentile Based Modeling for Improved AAV Production Scaling. Presented by Itsasne Arangoa, MEng, Viralgen. Thursday, May 15, 5:30–7.00 p.m.

Enhancing the Upstream Performance of Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector Manufacturing via Multivariate Data Analysis. Presented by Ainara Apezteguia García, MS, Viralgen. Thursday, May 15, 5:30–7.00 p.m.

Streamlining Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product Manufacturing: A Platform Approach for Accelerating Gene Therapy Commercialization at Viralgen. Presented by Cesar Trigueros, PhD, Viralgen. Thursday, May 15, 5:30–7.00 p.m.

Strategies to Remove Pre-Existing AAV Antibodies: IgG Enzymatic Degradation vs FcRn Inhibition. Presented by Yash Shah, PhD, Scientist II, AskBio. Thursday, May 15, 5:30–7.00 p.m.

About AskBio

AskBio Inc., a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, is a fully integrated gene therapy company dedicated to developing life-saving medicines and changing lives. The company maintains a portfolio of clinical programs across a range of neuromuscular, central nervous system, cardiovascular, and metabolic disease indications with a clinical-stage pipeline that includes investigational therapeutics for congestive heart failure, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, multiple system atrophy, Parkinson’s disease, and Pompe disease. AskBio’s gene therapy platform includes Pro10™, an industry-leading proprietary cell line manufacturing process, and an extensive array of capsids and promoters. With global headquarters in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and European headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland, the company has generated hundreds of proprietary capsids and promoters, several of which have entered pre-clinical and clinical testing. An early innovator in the gene therapy field, with over 900 employees in five countries, the company holds more than 600 patents and patent applications in areas such as AAV production and chimeric capsids. Learn more at http://www.askbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2024, the Group employed around 93,000 people and had sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to http://www.bayer.com.

About Viralgen Vector Core

Viralgen, founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of AskBio Inc. within the Bayer AG group, is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the large-scale production of cGMP adeno-associated virus (AAV) for cell and gene therapies. Utilizing the Pro10™ suspension manufacturing platform, Viralgen achieves high titers for all AAV serotypes, enhancing clinical development and commercialization efficiency. Located in San Sebastian, Spain, its state-of-the-art facility features three cGMP suites with over 2,000L capacities, certified by the AEMPS. The company also offers advanced services for transitioning from clinical to commercial manufacturing and has recently expanded its development services to include construct and process optimization. For more information, visit https://viralgen.com.

AskBio Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “potential,” “possible,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding AskBio’s clinical trials. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond AskBio’s control. Known risks include, among others: AskBio may not be able to execute on its business plans and goals, including meeting its expected or planned clinical and regulatory milestones and timelines, its reliance on third-parties, clinical development plans, manufacturing processes and plans, and bringing its product candidates to market, due to a variety of reasons, including possible limitations of company financial and other resources, manufacturing limitations that may not be anticipated or resolved in a timely manner, potential disagreements or other issues with our third-party collaborators and partners, and regulatory, court or agency feedback or decisions, such as feedback and decisions from the United States Food and Drug Administration or the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Any of the foregoing risks could materially and adversely affect AskBio’s business and results of operations. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. AskBio does not undertake any obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements based on events or circumstances after the date hereof.

