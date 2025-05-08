HENRY CATCHPOLE TAKES TO THE TRACK IN RARE HONDA NSX-R IN SWEDEN AHEAD OF BROAD ARROW'S FIRST EUROPEAN AUCTION

HIGHLY COLLECTIBLE NSX-R TO FEATURE IN INAUGURAL BROAD ARROW CONCORSO D'ELEGANZA VILLA D'ESTE AUCTION ON 24-25 MAY

Extremely rare 2003 Honda NSX-R stars in latest Hagerty Henry Catchpole video

One of less than 140 second-generation NSX-R models produced and the first to be available for public auction outside of Japan for many years

Video filmed on the historic Gelleråsen Arena circuit in Sweden, a track raced by motorsport legends Jack Brabham and Sir Stirling Moss

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, presents the latest collaboration by Hagerty and Henry Catchpole, in which the highly respected motoring journalist tackles a circuit in Sweden in the extremely rare second-generation Honda NSX-R. This very desirable 2000s supercar is one of 70 collector cars to be auctioned at the inaugural Broad Arrow Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction on 24-25 May.

“The Honda NSX-R is a very rare sight, with most of the 140 produced remaining in their home market of Japan,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region. “It was extremely exciting to see it being driven in the talented hands of Henry on the circuit in Sweden, showcasing this incredible example of Honda’s Type R lineage and engineering excellence. This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience this great supercar on an unusual circuit and produce a film that all enthusiasts can truly enjoy.”

The Gelleråsen Arena near Karlskoga in Sweden is not a circuit many will be familiar with, including Catchpole himself. However, with his usual instinctive style, he quickly learned the 2.35km-long track, which was created in 1949. Its history has witnessed non-championship Formula One races, Grand Prix motorcycle racing and more recently, the Swedish Touring Car Championship and Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia. Famous motorsport stars have competed there too, including Barry Sheene, Jack Brabham, Jim Clark and Sir Stirling Moss.

On this occasion, the star was the Honda NSX-R, one of the most revered supercars of its era, with head-turning looks and impressive performance. The ultimate version of the iconic NSX was created to respond to powerful rivals from contemporary European sports car manufacturers, and Honda’s engineers successfully delivered. Its 3.2-litre VTEC V6 engine delivered 290hp, and the NSX-R proved its mettle when it matched the time of the Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Introduced in 2002, exclusively for the Japanese market, the second-generation NSX-R perfectly epitomised the spirit of Honda’s Type R models, with every aspect of the NSX refined. It benefited from the extensive use of carbon fibre, including the world’s first one-piece hollow-form carbon fibre rear spoiler in a production vehicle. Significant upgrades were made to its aerodynamics and cooling, all contributing to its enhanced performance and exceptional high-speed stability.

Less than 140 examples of the NA2 NSX-R were produced, making it a very rare supercar and a worthy star of Hagerty and Catchpole’s latest dramatic film. Broad Arrow is excited to present this very same 2003 Honda NSX-R for auction at its inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este sale on 24-25 May. Finished in Championship White, it features an interior trimmed in red Alcantara and has been meticulously maintained by its owner in Sweden, with the odometer showing only 15,806km.

“It is very unusual for a Honda NSX-R to be made available for public auction outside of Japan,” says Twyman. “We are therefore honoured to present this concours class-winning example at our Broad Arrow Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction. It is a perfect example of the incredible engineering and detail that Honda put into the NSX-R and we expect it to attract considerable interest among collectors around the world.”

You can watch Henry Catchpole’s exhilarating experience with the Honda NSX-R on the Gelleråsen Arena circuit here.

Collectors interested in bidding on this prestigious piece of Honda and Japanese performance car history are invited to contact a Broad Arrow Car Specialist at +44 20 4592 0169 (UK/Europe) or on +1 313 312 0780 (North America) or via email at info@broadarrowauctions.com.

Further details and images available on request.

