DSG Team of Employee Owners Celebrates Grand Opening of New Facility in Fargo, North Dakota

120,000 square-foot regional distribution center and local branch triples capacity to meet market demand; scales long-established electrical presence, expands product offerings in plumbing and HVAC

FARGO, N.D., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG is proud to announce the grand opening of its new facility in Fargo, North Dakota. Situated at 1387 55th Street North, Fargo, ND 58102, the new 120,000-square-foot facility provides customers convenient access from U.S. Interstate 29.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Wednesday, May 7, followed by a tour of the warehouse facility with employee owners, customers, manufacturing partners, and community stakeholders.

The local team has supplied their customers in the electrical space for nearly a century, since 1929. Starting as Fargo Plumbing in 1898, the company quickly pivoted to electrical distribution as the region’s electrical infrastructure was established.

DSG’s significant growth throughout its footprint has supported the local team of employee owners’ ability to quickly outgrow their historic location by expanding their product offerings into both plumbing and HVAC.

With 127 years since its humble beginnings in Fargo, DSG continues to be firmly rooted in the local community, with abundant partnerships in the education system through trades-based scholarships, sponsoring an innovative high school career academy pathway focused on distribution, manufacturing and transportation, partnering with a college-level sales program, and more. DSG’s community-focused mindset has contributed to the company’s proactive growth across ten states, 62 (and counting!) branches, and successfully building futures and for 1,060+ proud employee owners.

This milestone is a testament to employee ownership being a successful foundation for continued growth throughout North Dakota and Western Minnesota, with every full-time local employee owner having a vested interest in delivering a best-in-class customer experience within their local community, made possible through DSG’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

“We are thrilled about the opportunities ahead in Fargo,” said Paul Kennedy, DSG’s President and CEO. “Our new facility provides ample space for accelerated growth and enhanced service capabilities for years to come for our valued customers and manufacturing partners.”

The grand opening event included remarks from company and local community leaders, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a tour of the facility. DSG is committed to supporting local initiatives and partnerships and is excited for the opportunities this new facility brings to the community.

About DSG: DSG has been providing top-quality solutions for over a century, serving multiple trade industries across ten states. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, DSG continues to grow and expand its reach.

