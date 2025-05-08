Brera Holdings Signs Letter of Intent for Digital Fan Engagement Initiative with its Portfolio Club Juve Stabia, and Israeli Sports-Tech Partner Leap Sport Digital Ltd.

Pilot activation of PLAY LEAP platform signals path to potential new era of monetization and community growth for Brera’s multi-club portfolio

Play Leap’s Gamified Fan Engagement & Monetization Solution: Increase fan loyalty, broaden audience reach, and unlock new revenue streams for your sports club

Dublin, Ireland / Castellammare di Stabia (Naples), Italy / Rosh HaAyin, Israel, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera” or “Brera Holdings”) (Nasdaq: BREA), a global sports investment group focused on scaling the value of football and other sports clubs through innovation and sustainability, today announced the signing of a letter of intent to launch an initiative to bring the advanced digital fan engagement platform—PLAY LEAP—in partnership with Leap Sport Digital Ltd., to its portfolio clubs, starting with its Italian Serie B club, S.S. Juve Stabia Srl (“Juve Stabia”).

This marks a significant leap in Brera Holdings’ strategy to modernize the fan experience across its growing portfolio of clubs, beginning with Juve Stabia. Through the future integration of the PLAY LEAP platform, fans will be able to engage with their teams like never before, participating in daily challenges, uploading videos simulating player moves, voting on peer-provided content, and winning exclusive prizes from the clubs, all within a gamified digital ecosystem.

“This model blends engagement with monetization,” said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. “PLAY LEAP will allow us to create scalable, recurring digital revenue while delivering a dynamic experience that attracts the next generation of fans. Juve Stabia is just the beginning—we intend to activate this across multiple markets.”

A New Fan Revenue Engine

Designed as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, PLAY LEAP offers clubs a unique monetization model based on usage, brand activations, and fan insights. Key revenue levers include:

Active User Tiers : Clubs pay only for fans who engage, ensuring ROI aligns with community growth.

: Clubs pay only for fans who engage, ensuring ROI aligns with community growth. In-App Sponsorships : Custom-branded challenges and reward placements provide premium inventory for sponsors.

: Custom-branded challenges and reward placements provide premium inventory for sponsors. Real-Time Analytics: Behavioural and demographic data empower clubs to optimize fan marketing and unlock new partner value.

“Our vision is to empower clubs like Serie A playoff-bound Juve Stabia to monetize their digital communities beyond the stadium,” said Dani Avidor, CEO of Leap Sport Digital Ltd. “Together with Brera Holdings, we aim to redefine the future of sports fandom—one fan-inspired challenge at a time.”

Built for the Next Generation

PLAY LEAP’s mobile-first, challenge-driven experience is tailored for Gen Z and Alpha fans, who expect interactivity, social feedback, and creativity in their sports experiences. The Brera initiative calls for the platform to eventually go live across Juve Stabia’s digital channels following the end of the 2024/25 regular season, with further rollouts under discussion for clubs in Brera’s expanding international portfolio.

About Brera Holdings PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera executed an agreement to acquire majority stake of the corporate capital of S.S. Juve Stabia srl, the company which manages the Italian Serie B football club Juve Stabia, also known as “The Second Team of Naples”. The acquisition will be conducted in a multi-step process and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com



About Leap Sport Digital Ltd. / PLAY LEAP

Leap Sport Digital Ltd. is an Israeli sports-tech innovator developing PLAY LEAP, an interactive fan engagement platform transforming passive sports audiences into active digital communities. Through gamification, short-form video, and scalable monetization tools, PLAY LEAP enables clubs to modernize fan experiences and create new income streams. www.playleap.io

Brera Holdings Contact Information:

Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: dan@breraholdings.com



