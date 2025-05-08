YourUpdate TV speaks with Humane World for Animals about how to keep your pets safe when disaster strikes

Nationwide media tour conducted in conjunction with YourUpdateTV and Humane World for Animals Discussing Their Lifesaving Mission: When Disaster Strikes, They Answer the Call

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When disaster strikes, it’s not just people who are in danger.

Humane World for Animals, formerly called the Humane Society of the United States, has spent decades deploying to some of the world’s most devastating crises—from hurricanes and earthquakes to floods and wildfires—saving tens of thousands of animals around the globe. Their team of responders is highly trained and always ready to mobilize at a moment’s notice. But their mission also goes beyond animal rescue; it’s about preserving the powerful bond between people and their pets, offering comfort and hope in the most trying times.

With boots on the ground, they provide search-and-rescue operations, veterinary care, and emergency sheltering for animals in crisis. This includes not only cats and dogs, but also wild animals and farm animals. The organization’s commitment is clear: in the face of adversity, no animal should be left behind.

What makes their work even more remarkable is the lasting impact it has on communities. Families are reunited with beloved pets, farm animals are safeguarded, and injured wildlife are nursed back to health. In those moments, Humane World for Animals restores a sense of normalcy amid the chaos.

With hurricane season on the horizon, they are urging pet owners to prepare—because when disaster strikes, having a plan can mean the difference between separation and reunion.

During a disaster, the fate of people and the animals with whom they share their lives or environments are intimately linked. Floods, wildfires, earthquakes and tornadoes don’t discriminate; people, pets, wildlife and farmed animals are in it together, and often being able to help or reunite people and animals during devastation brings vital comfort in people’s darkest hours.

