Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,160 in the last 365 days.

Xometry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace digitizing manufacturing and driving greater supply chain resiliency, today announced that management will attend the following investor events:

  • 53rd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, May 14, in Boston, including a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. ET
  • 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, May 28, in Minneapolis
  • 45th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, June 3, in Chicago, including a presentation at 9:00 a.m. ET

Webcast and replay of the fireside chat and presentations will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website following each session.

About Xometry
Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to get the instant pricing and lead times to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of data to analyze complex parts in real time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @Xometry.

Investor Contact:
Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
Shawn.Milne@xometry.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Hutchison
SVP, Global Corporate Communications
Matthew.Hutchison@xometry.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Xometry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more