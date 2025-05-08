Xometry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace digitizing manufacturing and driving greater supply chain resiliency, today announced that management will attend the following investor events:

53 rd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, May 14, in Boston, including a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. ET

Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, May 14, in Boston, including a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. ET 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, May 28, in Minneapolis

45th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, June 3, in Chicago, including a presentation at 9:00 a.m. ET

Webcast and replay of the fireside chat and presentations will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website following each session.



About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to get the instant pricing and lead times to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of data to analyze complex parts in real time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @Xometry.

Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne

VP, Investor Relations

240-335-8132

Shawn.Milne@xometry.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Hutchison

SVP, Global Corporate Communications

Matthew.Hutchison@xometry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.