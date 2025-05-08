Glimpact Launches Global Impact Score – A Free Online Tool to Measure and Reduce the Environmental Footprint of Apparel, Revealing a New Vision of the Challenges of the Fashion Industry’s Ecological Transition

Powered by the Glimpact engine and based on the PEF methodological framework, Global Impact Score is the first tool that will allow American brands to prepare for the upheavals that will come with the implementation of the EU’s Eco-design for Sustainable Product Regulations

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glimpact , the first platform for analyzing the overall systemic environmental impact of products and organizations, today launched Global Impact Score , North America’s first publicly accessible online tool to measure and analyze the explanatory factors of environmental footprint for all fashion products. Beyond measurement, this tool helps identify the right levers for significantly reducing impact though eco-design approaches based on dynamic simulation.

Global Impact score is free to use for anyone and performs calculations according to the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) methodological framework. This LCA approach looks at 16 environmental indicators across the entire product life cycle with the results aggregated into a single score to be understood as a sort of environmental price. By considering crucial categories including water use, land use, eco-toxicity and more, this systemic vision acknowledges that the environmental crisis is about more than only carbon emissions. This method is adopted as the scientific framework of the EU through the landmark regulation ESPR, which entered into force in July 2024 and is poised to revolutionize product design practices by placing environmental performance at the heart of product development and innovation in the fashion industry.





With this tool comes a new understanding of the drivers of environmental footprint for all fashion products, emphasizing the necessity for rigorous measurement to determine impact reduction initiatives. Beyond product-level analysis, this tool reveals broader insights into the real and unsuspected challenges of the ecological transition for the fashion industry revealed in a recent study by Glimpact which, using Global Impact Score, analyzed specific apparel products from Patagonia, Reformation, H&M, Alo Yoga, and Ralph Lauren.

Key Features of the Global Impact Score Platform:

Global Environmental Footprint Calculations : Global Impact Score measures environmental impact across 16 indicators of apparel products from cradle-to-grave, as defined by the PEF method and the “PEFCR Apparel and Footwear” - category rules developed by the European Commission in collaboration with industry stakeholders and validated in April 2025 as the reference framework for the application of the ESPR.



: Global Impact Score measures environmental impact across 16 indicators of apparel products from cradle-to-grave, as defined by the PEF method and the “PEFCR Apparel and Footwear” - category rules developed by the European Commission in collaboration with industry stakeholders and validated in April 2025 as the reference framework for the application of the ESPR. Analysis of Explanatory Factors: Assessment results are broken down by life cycle stage and environmental impact category, offering insights into the key drivers of environmental footprint while understanding how this impact is distributed across different environmental indicators



Assessment results are broken down by life cycle stage and environmental impact category, offering insights into the key drivers of environmental footprint while understanding how this impact is distributed across different environmental indicators Eco-design Simulations : Users can test changes to material sourcing, production methods, and other variables to see their real-time effect of eco-design initiatives on overall impact.



: Users can test changes to material sourcing, production methods, and other variables to see their real-time effect of eco-design initiatives on overall impact. Open Access for All: Available online at no cost to businesses and consumers alike, marking a major step toward democratizing Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) insights.



The release of Global Impact Score comes as fashion brands face rising scrutiny over their sustainability claims and prepare for stricter regulatory requirements both in Europe and globally. By providing easy access to high-fidelity environmental data, Glimpact’s tool helps shift the focus from superficial ESG gestures, such as recyclable packaging, to the high-impact upstream processes that can truly offer impact reduction leverage.

“The environmental crisis is not just about climate, it’s systemic and must take into account all components of the ecological crisis” said Christophe Girardier, Founder and CEO of Glimpact. “Our new Global Impact Score tool makes the scientific methodological framework adopted by the European Union accessible to all fashion stakeholders. This empowers brands to prepare for and comply with the requirements of the ESPR, which will make it mandatory to declare the environmental performance of each product and comply with eco-design requirements.

It is time for the fashion industry to embrace a new era - placing eco-design at the heart of development models and not at a purely marketing and opportunistic level.”

For more information or a specific demo of Global Impact Score, please email product-na@glimpact.com

About Glimpact

Glimpact, a sustainability venture with operations in New York, France and Belgium, is the first digital platform enabling the assessment of the overall environmental impact of products and organizations based on the new scientific doctrine of the EU. It provides access to the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) methodology, developed by the European scientific community and adopted by the EU in 2021. Glimpact allows all stakeholders to not only measure the environmental footprint of their products or organizations but more importantly, to identify effective actions to reduce it.

The French government has selected Glimpact as the coordinator for one of the methods considered in the government experiment on environmental labeling of food and textile products. The company is a member of the technical committee assisting the Ministry of Ecological Transition in defining the modalities of environmental labeling mandated by the Climate and Resilience Law. Glimpact has been chosen by the European Commission, following a global tender, to implement legislation for the battery and photovoltaic solar panel sectors. This legislation will require these actors to display the environmental footprint of their products measured using the PEF methodology.

Glimpact already boasts solid expertise and experience with major players in the industry and distribution, including Lacoste, Decathlon, Mars, Gant, Carrefour, Puratos, Manutan, Spadel, Adeo, Lyreco, Pimkie, Chantelle, Celio, Aigle, Galler, and Bewital.

