Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,164 in the last 365 days.

Perma-Fix Reports Q1 2025 Results and Highlights Momentum in Hanford and PFAS Programs

Improved gross margins and rising backlog driven by increased waste receipts

Strategic investments expected to position the Company for stronger performance in the second half of 2025

ATLANTA, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company”) today announced financial results and provided a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"Our first quarter results reflect the impact of several transitional headwinds," said Mark Duff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Perma-Fix Environmental Services. "Delays in procurement and waste shipments tied to the change in federal administration limited revenue growth during the quarter; however, we still delivered a modest increase compared to the prior-year period, underscoring the resilience of our core operations. Importantly, we began to see improvement in waste receipts late in the quarter, contributing to a strengthened backlog of over $10 million—an increase of approximately 30% from year-end 2024."

"At the same time, we incurred higher operating expenses related to facility readiness for new waste streams and the continued scale-up of our PFAS (Per -and polyfluoroalkyl) initiatives. These strategic investments impacted profitability in the near term, yet we delivered significant year-over-year improvement in gross margins across both the Treatment and Services segments—driven by higher waste volume, improved project execution, and ongoing cost optimization efforts," Duff added.

"Our PFAS program continues to build momentum on multiple fronts. We’ve received our first commercial shipments from the Federal Government, with additional approvals pending, and recently completed key upgrades to our Perma-FAS system, including a chemical recycling enhancement that has reduced operating costs and increased margins per gallon processed. Our Gen 2.0 system remains on track for Q4 deployment, and we believe our destruction technology offers an efficient solution for the market. With new regulations emerging in multiple states and growing national legislative momentum, we expect PFAS to be a contributor to our long-term growth."

"We remain optimistic regarding the progress in the hot commissioning program for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Direct Feed Low-Activity Waste (DFLAW) facility to maintain current schedules for an August 1 commencement, and we are prepared to support multiple waste streams as it ramps to full-scale operations. This initiative, part of the broader Hanford tank remediation mission, represents what we expect to be a key, long-term revenue catalyst for Perma-Fix. In parallel, we continue to see growth in international demand."

"With growing backlog, improved operational discipline, and increasing project visibility across federal, commercial, and international markets, we believe Perma-Fix is well positioned to deliver stronger financial performance in the second half of 2025."

Financial Results

Revenue was $13.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $13.6 million for the corresponding period of 2024. The increase was entirely within the Treatment Segment where revenue increased by $477,000 to approximately $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, from $8.7 million for the same period of 2024. The increase in revenue was primarily due to overall higher waste volume partially offset by overall lower averaged price from waste mix. Services Segment revenue decreased by approximately $175,000 to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, from $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in revenue in the Services Segment was primarily due to lack of projects, due in part to delay in procurements from temporary suspension mandates as directed by the new Administration transition team.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025, was $657,000 versus gross loss of $620,000 for the first quarter of 2024. The increases in Treatment Segment gross profit of $302,000 and gross margin to 2.7% from (0.6)% were attributed to higher revenue from overall higher waste volume, partially offset by overall lower averaged price from waste mix and increase in fixed costs. The increase in fixed costs was attributed partly to implementation of operational readiness to support receipts of a certain specific waste steam that are expected to continue for at least the remainder of 2025. The processing of this waste stream required hiring of additional staff, associated training and start-up costs. Services Segment gross profit increased by approximately $975,000 and gross margin increased to 8.6% from (11.6)%. The increases were attributed to cost initiatives that we implemented to align expenses with our revenue backlog. Additionally, our overall Services Segment gross margin is impacted by our current projects which are competitively bid on and will therefore, have varying margin structures.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2025, was $3.7 million versus operating loss of $4.5 million for the corresponding period of 2024. Net loss for each of the first quarters of 2025 and 2024 was approximately $3.6 million. Net loss for the first quarter of 2024, included a tax benefit of approximately $956,000. Net loss per share (both basic and diluted) for the first quarter of 2025, was $0.19 per share versus net loss per share (both basic and diluted) of $0.26 for the same period in 2024.

The Company reported EBITDA of ($3.3) million from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to EBITDA of ($4.0) million from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), and should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, earnings as an indicator of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company believes the presentation of EBITDA is relevant and useful by enhancing the readers’ ability to understand the Company’s operating performance. The Company’s management utilizes EBITDA as a mean to measure performance. The Company’s measurement of EBITDA may not be comparable to similar titled measures reported by other companies. The table below reconciles EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to GAAP numbers for loss from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024.

    Quarter Ended  
    March 31,  
(In thousands)     2025       2024    
Loss from continuing operations   $ (3,500 )   $ (3,458 )  
           
Adjustments:          
Depreciation & amortization     436       431    
Interest income     (335 )     (174 )  
Interest expense     112       116    
Interest expense - financing fees     20       13    
Income tax benefit           (956 )  
           
EBITDA   $ (3,267 )   $ (4,028 )  
 

The tables below present certain unaudited financial information for the business segments, which excludes allocation of corporate expenses.

    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended  
    March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024  
(In thousands)   Treatment   Services     Treatment   Services    
Revenues   $ 9,186     $ 4,733       $ 8,709     $ 4,908      
Gross profit (loss)     250       407         (52 )     (568 )    
Loss from operations     (1,397 )     (347 )       (1,335 )     (1,388 )    
 

Conference Call

Perma-Fix will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers, and by entering access code: 146674. The conference call will be led by Mark J. Duff, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Ben Naccarato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.

A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2243/52435 or in the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.perma-fix.com/conference-calls. A webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Thursday, May 15, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code: 52435.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S Department of Energy (DOE), the U.S Department of Defense (DOD), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as “believe”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “plan to”, “estimates”, “projects”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: stronger performance in the second half of 2025; Gen 2.0 system deployment in Q4; believe our destruction technology offers an efficient solution; expect our PFAS to be a contributor to long-term growth; hot commissioning program of DFLAW facility for August 1 commencement of waste receipt; support multiple waste streams from full-scale operations; DFLAW represents long-term revenue catalyst for Perma-Fix; international demand; and operational readiness to support a waste stream expected to continue for the remainder of 2025. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; our ability to apply and market our new technologies; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract or terminates existing contracts; Congress fails to provides funding for the DOD’s and DOE’s remediation projects; inability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; and the additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of our 2024 Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward-looking statements.

Contacts:
David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations
Crescendo Communications, LLC
(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations
herbert@eu-ir.com
+43 316 296 316

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
(Amounts in Thousands, Except for Per Share Amounts)   2025     2024  
             
Revenues $ 13,919     $ 13,617    
Cost of goods sold   13,262       14,237    
Gross profit (loss)   657       (620 )  
             
Selling, general and administrative expenses   4,015       3,544    
Gain on disposal of property and equipment   (5 )        
Research and development   383       296    
Loss from operations   (3,736 )     (4,460 )  
             
Other income (expense):            
Interest income   335       174    
Interest expense   (112 )     (116 )  
Interest expense-financing fees   (20 )     (13 )  
Other   33       1    
Loss from continuing operations before taxes   (3,500 )     (4,414 )  
Income tax benefit         (956 )  
Loss from continuing operations, net of taxes   (3,500 )     (3,458 )  
             
Loss from discontinued operations (net of taxes)   (73 )     (102 )  
Net loss $ (3,573 )   $ (3,560 )  
             
Net loss per common share - basic and diluted:            
             
Continuing operations $ (.19 )   $ (.25 )  
Discontinued operations         (.01 )  
Net loss per common share $ (.19 )   $ (.26 )  
             
             
Weighted average number of common shares used in computing          
net loss per share:            
Basic   18,424       13,676    
Diluted   18,424       13,676    
 


PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
 
    March 31,   December 31,
(Amounts in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Amounts)     2025       2024  
         
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash   $ 25,745     $ 28,975  
Account receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $221 and        
$202, respectively     9,311       11,579  
Unbilled receivables     5,168       4,990  
Other current assets     5,164       4,659  
Assets of discontinued operations included in current assets     36       20  
Total current assets     45,424       50,223  
         
Net property and equipment     21,395       21,133  
Property and equipment of discontinued operations     130       130  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     1,614       1,697  
Intangibles and other assets     24,290       24,065  
Total assets   $ 92,853     $ 97,248  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities   $ 20,534     $ 21,696  
Current liabilities related to discontinued operations     258       244  
Total current liabilities     20,792       21,940  
         
Long-term liabilities     11,925       11,973  
Long-term liabilities related to discontinued operations     948       945  
Total liabilities     33,665       34,858  
Commitments and Contingencies        
Stockholders' equity:        
Preferred Stock, $.001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized,        
no shares issued and outstanding            
Common Stock, $.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized,        
18,436,035 and 18,384,879 shares issued, respectively;        
18,428,393 and 18,377,237 shares outstanding, respectively     18       18  
Additional paid-in capital     159,944       159,590  
Accumulated deficit     (100,503 )     (96,930 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (183 )     (200 )
Less Common Stock held in treasury, at cost: 7,642 shares     (88 )     (88 )
Total stockholders' equity     59,188       62,390  
         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 92,853     $ 97,248  
 

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Perma-Fix Reports Q1 2025 Results and Highlights Momentum in Hanford and PFAS Programs

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more