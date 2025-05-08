Angry Shrimp Media Now ‘Go-To’ Growth Engine Builder for Founders and CEOs Scaling Smarter

With Proven Funnel Frameworks and Scalable Revenue Systems, Angry Shrimp Fixes Leaks and Fuels Growth Without Waste

Cape Coral, Florida, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angry Shrimp Media is redefining what smart scale looks like for today’s B2B leaders . Built for SaaS founders & CEOs, VC portfolio companies, and legacy brand owners tired of bloated ads budgets & inefficient funnels; Angry Shrimp delivers lean, high-performing growth systems that actually convert. With customer acquisition costs rising and performance pressure mounting, their proven frameworks are helping Founders and CEOs plug revenue leaks, automate sales pipelines, and scale profitably—without adding unnecessary headcount or overhead.



Angry Shrimp Media

Working at the intersection of marketing automation, strategic business development, and high-ticket sales enablement, Angry Shrimp Media tailors solutions to each client’s customer journey to deliver higher conversion rates and lower customer acquisition costs (CAC). By identifying funnel leaks and building scalable growth architecture, the firm accelerates market adoption while providing companies with predictable revenue paths.



"At Angry Shrimp Media, we believe that sustainable growth comes from aligning sales, marketing, and operations through intelligent, scalable systems—not guesswork," said Mandy Gartrell, Founder and CEO. "Our mission is to empower brands to break through their growth ceilings with proven frameworks that blend automation, AI, and strategic insight."



Gartrell, a marketing and sales powerhouse with over 16 years of hands-on industry experience; leads a team focused on performance-driven results, not extra costs. The firm’s flexible engagement models—including flat-fee projects, strategic retainers, and revenue-share partnerships—make it an attractive growth partner for companies seeking fast, efficient scale without the burden of expanding internal teams.



Growth Solutions for a New Era & Leaders Who Want Results

Angry Shrimp Media’s services are specifically designed for high-growth companies facing challenges in scaling revenue effectively. The firm’s offerings include:

Strategic funnel audits and conversion optimization





Market Adoption, Architecture, and AI-powered business scaling





Full-funnel buildouts and conversion tracking





B2B SaaS and legacy brand transformation initiatives





Marketing automation systems customized for scalable, repeatable success that also frees up teams and improves efficiency





Executive partnership models for CEOs needing senior-level growth strategy without full-time hires





Executive & Founder Growth Leadership Coaching





Strategic go-to-market consulting for venture capital backed and legacy businesses





Angry Shrimp’s impact speaks for itself:

A B2B SaaS company saw a 33% increase in qualified leads and a 25% jump in demo-to-close rates after a full-funnel audit and targeted optimization.





A PE-backed legacy brand achieved 22% revenue growth in 6 months by implementing a streamlined sales pipeline and automated nurture systems, cutting CAC by 15%.





A DTC eCommerce brand scaled to 7-figure revenue while maintaining lean internal operations, thanks to a growth architecture built for efficiency and repeatability.





By combining AI integration with decades of strategic growth experience, Angry Shrimp Media positions itself as a new kind of partner—one capable of delivering the velocity and precision that today's competitive market demands.



About Angry Shrimp Media



Angry Shrimp Media is a revenue-focused growth consultancy co-founded by Mandy Gartrell, a seasoned Growth Architect and Fractional CMO, and Ryan Gartrell, a sought-after Revenue Operations strategist with over two decades of experience optimizing operational systems and scaling performance. The firm partners with high-growth B2B SaaS companies, venture-backed portfolios, and legacy business owners to engineer smarter scale—driving sustainable revenue through funnel optimization, scalable growth architecture, and sales enablement systems. With a bold name and an even bolder approach, Angry Shrimp Media is the force behind some of today’s most compelling B2B growth stories.



Learn more at https://angryshrimp.com .

