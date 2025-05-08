Submit Release
Merus to Present at BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), an oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 8:40 a.m. PT/11:40 a.m. ET.

The webcast of the presentation will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merus is an oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website and LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Inquiries:
Sherri Spear
Merus N.V.
SVP Investor Relations and Strategic Communications
617-821-3246
s.spear@merus.nl

Kathleen Farren
Merus N.V.
Director IR/Corp Comms
617-230-4165
k.farren@merus.nl

