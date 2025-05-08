NV5 Awards 2025 National Society of Black Engineers Scholarships

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of tech-enabled engineering, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today the winners of the 2025 NV5 National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) scholarship awards.

This year's ten scholars exemplify academic excellence in engineering and related disciplines. NV5’s NSBE scholarship program provides critical support to outstanding undergraduate and graduate students pursuing careers in civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering, geomatics, and computer science.

Founded in 1975, the National Society of Black Engineers is one of the largest student-governed organizations in the United States. Committed to empowering collegiate and pre-collegiate students as well as technical professionals, NSBE fosters an inclusive and diverse community dedicated to advancing the engineering field.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s scholars as they begin their careers in engineering and technology. We take great pride in the impact we have made in supporting these future engineers, and we look forward to seeing the continued success of these scholars and the lasting impact they will have on our business and the broader engineering community,” said Carl Henderson, PhD, PE, GE, Chief Diversity Officer of NV5.

Kingsford Adomako, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University

William Corey Jr., North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University

Chidera Okonkwo, University of California, Los Angeles

Derek Price, Georgia Institute of Technology

Fallou Mbengue, Michigan State University

Devonie Nelson, University of Houston

Hidaya Saban, San Diego State University

Brooke Scott, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University

Breyanna Tolbert, California State University Fullerton

Marengelis Uben, University of Southern California

Scholarship recipients were chosen based on personal essays, academic achievements, community involvement, and professional endorsements. They exemplify NSBE’s values, striving to build culturally responsible careers while demonstrating a strong commitment to academic excellence and making meaningful contributions to their communities.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of tech-enabled engineering, testing, inspection, and consulting solutions for the built environment. The Company specializes in engineering design, asset management, and geospatial data analytics to support infrastructure resilience and building systems performance throughout the entire asset lifecycle. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

