Pathos AI Appoints Iker Huerga as Chief Executive Officer to Lead the Next Era of AI-Enabled Drug Development

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathos AI, a leading AI-enabled biotech company focused on transforming drug development in oncology, today announced the appointment of Iker Huerga as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member.

Huerga brings over two decades of experience at the intersection of artificial intelligence and oncology drug development. He was most recently Chief Data Scientist for Oncology R&D at AstraZeneca and formerly Executive Vice President at Tempus Labs. A repeat biotech entrepreneur, he has founded three oncology companies, with two successful exits. At Pathos, Huerga will lead the company’s next phase of growth as it scales its AI-driven platform to accelerate clinical success in oncology.

“I’m thrilled to join Pathos at this pivotal moment,” said Huerga. “We’re building the first true AI-enabled drug development platform—one that prioritizes clinical outcomes, precision in patient selection, and speed to patients. With our unique multimodal data and AI capabilities, we believe Pathos can dramatically accelerate oncology drug development and bring new life to promising compounds that have been overlooked or deprioritized.”

Under Huerga’s leadership, Pathos will expand its mission to integrate multimodal data, advanced artificial intelligence, and clinical insight into a next-generation platform for oncology innovation, accelerating the path from molecule to medicine for patients worldwide.

As part of the leadership transition, Ryan Fukushima, who served as interim CEO, will take on a new role as Advisor and remain a Board Member.

Pathos is pioneering a new model for AI-enabled drug development—one that leverages multimodal data, advanced artificial intelligence, and deep clinical insight to bring new therapies to patients faster. With a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence, clinical development, and clinical execution, Pathos is committed to improving patient outcomes by accelerating the path from molecule to medicine.

Contacts

Business Development: bd@pathos.com

Press Inquiries: press@pathos.com

