Enphase Energy Announces Easy Expansion of IQ7 Solar Systems with IQ8 Microinverters

FREMONT, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the availability of new software that allows homeowners with existing legacy IQ7™ Microinverter-based systems to seamlessly expand their solar capacity using IQ8™ Microinverters. This software is now available across North America, Europe, and other key markets.

With over one million homes worldwide using IQ7™ Microinverters, many homeowners are now looking to expand their systems to reduce energy costs and boost energy independence. Enphase’s new software enables solar installers to upgrade these systems with IQ8™ Microinverters, built for high-powered solar panels, while using the existing IQ® Gateway or IQ® Combiner hardware.

“Enphase’s new expansion capability with the IQ8 Microinverters is a game-changer for us,” said Jeremy White, project manager at Robco Electric, an installer of Enphase products in the United States. “It allows us to offer our customers a straightforward path to scale their systems as their energy needs grow. We can now deliver more power with fewer headaches, which helps us provide the best service and keeps our business running efficiently.”

“Homeowners are increasingly asking for ways to get more out of their existing systems, and the new IQ8 Microinverters make that possible,” said Mauricio Llovera, CEO of INVERSOL, an installer of Enphase products in Mexico. “This solution is a win-win, as it not only benefits our customers but also enables us to take on more projects without the complexity of traditional system upgrades. It’s the kind of innovation we’ve come to expect from Enphase.”

“We’re excited to see Enphase continue to build on its existing product suite, constantly making our lives easier,” said David Monnier, CEO of La Maison des Energies, an installer of Enphase products in Switzerland. “The IQ8 Microinverters provide a seamless integration experience, allowing us to maximize energy output for our customers while maintaining the reliability and quality Enphase is known for. This capability is a significant boost to our business.”

“The ability to upgrade existing IQ7 systems with IQ8 Microinverters opens up new opportunities for homeowners in the Netherlands,” said Jack van der Linden, account manager at Green Guys BV, an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. “With energy prices fluctuating, our customers want to optimize their solar systems without costly overhauls. This new solution from Enphase allows them to do just that — scaling their energy production efficiently and cost-effectively.”

“Enphase’s latest innovation simplifies system upgrades for our customers in France, making it easier than ever to enhance solar production,” said Julien Vouriot, CEO and founder of Solair' Forez, an installer of Enphase products in France. “We can now provide homeowners with a seamless way to integrate the latest microinverter technology, ensuring they get the most out of their solar investments while maintaining system reliability.”

“The new software release unlocks seamless interoperability between IQ7 and IQ8 microinverters, which empowers our global installer network to deliver more value with less effort,” said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. “It’s a win for homeowners and a growth driver for our installers.”

Enphase’s software-defined energy systems allow homeowners the ability to scale and optimize their solar investments over time. For more information about adding IQ8 Microinverters to IQ7 systems, watch the video here and visit the regional websites — United States, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Germany.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power — and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 81.5 million microinverters, and approximately 4.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; and the ability to continually enhance and maximize the value of their investments over the lifetime of the systems. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

