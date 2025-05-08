Blue Mantis Expands Leadership Team to Drive Growth, Innovation and Market Impact

Security-First MSP Adds Seasoned Executives in Marketing and Sales to Strengthen Customer Engagement and Services Delivery

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis , a leading provider of digital strategy and services specializing in managed services, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today announced the appointments of Ruya Barrett as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Scott Pintsopoulos as Vice President (VP) of Sales. Barrett and Pintsopoulos both report to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Terry Richardson. The appointments reinforce Blue Mantis’ commitment to scaling its go-to-market team and enhancing its ability to deliver innovative, customer-focused solutions to mid-market enterprises.

“Blue Mantis is committed to leading and advising our clients as they take on the often-challenging task of IT modernization,” said Terry Richardson, Blue Mantis CRO. “Scott has a proven track record of driving enterprise growth and delivering strategic, customer-focused solutions. His leadership, combined with Ruya’s marketing expertise, will help Blue Mantis continue to scale to serve more enterprises undergoing digital transformation initiatives. Their collective customer-centric mindset will further enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions and drive measurable business outcomes.”

Elevating Blue Mantis’ Brand and Market Impact

As Chief Marketing Officer, Ruya Barrett is responsible for driving Blue Mantis’ strategic marketing vision, shaping the company’s brand identity and strengthening its market positioning. She leads all internal and external marketing functions, including content, demand generation, public relations, social media, and marketing analytics with a focus on building upon Blue Mantis’ strong reputation for long-term client partnerships.

Barrett brings over 20 years of experience accelerating growth for both startups and Fortune 500 companies. Her career spans leadership roles at EMC, VCE and HPE, where she applied her deep technical expertise and full-lifecycle product knowledge to develop innovative go-to-market strategies. Most recently, she served as Vice President of International Field Marketing and Demand Generation at Dell, where she led a global program that contributed over $1 billion to the company’s marketing pipeline.

Spearheading Revenue Growth and Sales Strategy

As VP of Sales, Pintsopoulos is contributing to Blue Mantis’ growth and market expansion by driving revenue growth, optimizing sales strategies and continuing to expand the company’s overall market presence. Pintsopoulos brings a strong track record of building positive cultures and high-performance teams and is an accomplished sales, operations and customer success leader. Throughout his career, Pintsopoulos has worked within early-stage equity-backed organizations, as well as mature regional, national and global companies.

Scott brings over 23 years of Executive Management experience to Blue Mantis across his 32 year career in IT Services. Most recently, Pintsopoulos was chief revenue officer (CRO) of Bluum, an education technology solutions provider, where he led all go-to-market (GTM) functions including field sales, marketing, sales enablement and transformation and drove over $600 million in annual revenue. Prior to Bluum, Pintsopoulos held Executive Leadership positions at Udacity, NWN and NetTeks/ INX.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first, IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information about Blue Mantis and its services, please visit www.bluemantis.com .

Contact

Shannon Cieciuch

Touchdown PR for Blue Mantis

Bluemantis@touchdownpr.com

