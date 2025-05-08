OUPES Launches Exodus 2400: Affordable Power for Emergencies, Adventures, and Everyday Resilience

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Memorial Day just weeks away, OUPES, a leader in sustainable energy innovation, today unveiled the Exodus 2400, a portable power station that is designed to power summer camping trips, backyard gatherings, and emergency prep—at a budget-friendly price. Alongside the launch, OUPES announced a 5-year standard warranty (extendable to 6 years with registration), doubling down on its commitment to customer trust and accessible clean energy.

Power That Adapts to Your Life

Real-World Performance, Not Just Lab Specs: Engineered for practical needs, the Exodus 2400 delivers 2232Wh capacity and 2400W pure sine wave output (2600W in Boost Mode), powering 99% of home essentials—from CPAP machines to refrigerators—with 88% real-world efficiency. Unlike competitors’ inflated ratings, this means 1964Wh of usable energy: enough to power a campsite’s string lights for 100+ hours or keep a CPAP machine running for 30+ hours during outages.



Charge Everything, No More Compromises: With 13 output ports, power the entire ecosystem at once: charge a MacBook Pro, iPad, four smartphones, and a mini-fridge simultaneously. Perfect for remote workstations, family camping trips, or keeping critical appliances online during outages.



"We're constantly pushing the boundaries to provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions, whether you're on-the-go, at home, or anywhere in between," said Martin, CEO at OUPES. "The Exodus 2400 builds upon our legacy of innovation by addressing key pain points in traditional power stations—like slow charging and limited ports. We’re giving customers the convenience and peace of mind they deserve, without sacrificing performance."





Solar Generator Kit Flexibility: Charge Faster, Adventure Longer

4-Way Charging Freedom

Solar power: Grab up to 800W from the sun—perfect for off-grid trips.

Wall outlet: Fully charged in just 1.5 hours, great for getting ready ahead of time.

Car charger: Juice it up while driving to your cabin or trailhead.

Solar + Outlet combo: Get 80% charged in under an hour—critical for hurricane season or last-minute trips

Compact Design, Big Utility

At 45 lbs with a flat-top surface, the Exodus 2400 fits seamlessly into daily life. Use it as a side table in your RV, a workspace in your home office, or stow it under car seats—engineered to maximize space without sacrificing power.





Built to Last: A Solar Generator for Summer & Beyond

EV-Grade Durability: Featuring advanced LiFePO4 battery tech, the Exodus 2400 retains 80% capacity after 3,500 cycles—enough to power a 60W off-grid cabin nightly through 2035. Silent, emission-free operation ensures you’ll never disturb the peace of nature (or your neighbors).

Upgraded Warranty: Confidence for the Long Haul

OUPES now offers a 5-year standard warranty—the longest in its class—with an extra year for customers who register online. Combined with 24/7 customer support, it’s a promise of reliability that matches the Exodus 2400’s endurance.

Sustainability Meets Social Impact

OUPES HELP Initiative: 5% of proceeds from every Exodus 2400 sale will support OUPES’s Help Charity Program, which has donated 43,800+ kWh of clean energy to 200+ recipients across 49 states for medical crises and disaster relief.

Pricing and Availability

The OUPES Exodus 2400 will be available for purchase on both Amazon and the OUPES website starting May 8th. The lowest early-bird prices from May 8th to June 7th (30% lower than premium rivals). Pair with OUPES Solar Panels for a complete renewable energy kit.



About OUPES

OUPES’s mission is to democratize clean energy. For over a decade, OUPES has bridged the gap between sustainability and affordability, from emergency backup to backcountry exploration. OUPES factory-direct model cuts costs without compromising quality, backed by a 5-year warranty, 30-day return policy, and lifetime technical support.



Company Name: OUPES

Contact: Rita Zheng

Email: rita@oupes.com

Website: oupes.com

