xSuite Group Partners with Trenex Consulting to Expand Global Reach

The Finance Automation consulting firm from the USA will now offer SAP user companies the software solutions of the German specialist for automated P2P processes

Ahrensburg, Germany / Metairie, LA/USA – May 8, 2025 – xSuite Group and Trenex Consulting LLC entered into a partnership agreement in March 2025. As a new xSuite Solution Partner, Trenex will distribute, implement, and support xSuite’s solutions for automated invoice and procurement processes as well as archiving across the USA, Europe and the APAC region. Through this partnership with xSuite Group, Trenex is strategically repositioning itself within the SAP ecosystem and expanding its service portfolio for international customers.

Headquartered in Louisiana, USA, Trenex Consulting is a globally operating IT advisory firm with deep expertise in financial process automation and SAP-driven business optimization. As companies worldwide face the challenges of digital transformation and transition to SAP S/4HANA, many are searching for modern, future-ready alternatives to legacy systems.

Expanding SAP-Centric Capabilities

The partnership allows Trenex to offer certified SAP solutions from xSuite that are compatible with all SAP deployment models—whether on-premises, in the cloud, or hybrid. xSuite’s modular and scalable P2P and archiving solutions stand out for their flexibility, global applicability, and futuristic product roadmap, making them ideal for companies to modernize their core financial processes ahead of their S/4 HANA migration.

Shared Vision for Innovation and Client Value

“We are excited to welcome Trenex as a solution partner that combines deep market knowledge with a strong track record in business process automation,” said Andreas Nowottka, Managing Director at xSuite Group. “Their commitment to delivering innovative and future-proof solutions to SAP clients around the globe aligns perfectly with xSuite’s mission.

“Our clients demand state-of-the-art solutions—both technologically and functionally—regardless of whether they run SAP on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid setup,” added Frank (Cheng) Fan, General Manager of Trenex Consulting LLC. “xSuite checks all the boxes: modular architecture, SAP certification, and international compatibility. We also greatly value their collaborative approach and future-driven roadmap, which will empower us to support our clients over the long term.”

About Trenex Consulting LLC

Trenex Consulting is a global IT solutions provider specializing in ERP, EPM, Financial Process Automation (FPA), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). With deep SAP expertise, a multilingual team, and around-the-clock support, Trenex delivers tailored services to help businesses drive digital transformation and optimize core operations worldwide. https://www.trenexconsulting.com/



About xSuite Group

With offices in Asia, Europe, and the U.S., xSuite is a leading innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows. The company provides software solutions and implementation services to over 1,600 clients worldwide, making it a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

