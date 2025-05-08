Minister Dean Macpherson signs MOUs to improve municipal infrastructure delivery, 9 May



The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will tomorrow, Friday, 09 May 2025, in Pretoria, sign memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with three municipalities to improve infrastructure delivery at local government level.

This follows a decision taken at the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Council, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to embark on this pilot project in three local municipalities.

This first-of-its-kind ‘Adopt-a-Municipality’ initiative, which will be rolled out nationwide, will see Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) work with municipalities to introduce rapid infrastructure interventions aimed at improving the implementation and delivery of infrastructure projects.

The objective is to address cost overruns, poor workmanship, and inadequate planning that have often plagued municipal infrastructure initiatives.

The MOUs will be signed with Metsimaholo Local Municipality in the Free State, uMngeni Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, and Govan Mbeki Local Municipality in Mpumalanga.

These municipalities will receive targeted support as part of the first phase of the project.

Members of the media are invited to attend the signing ceremony as follows:

Date: Friday, 9 May 2025

Time: 10:30

Address: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, 235-199 Bessiebos Ave, Wonderboom, Pretoria, 0182

Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/DArS1vPNJGJ4VFWM6

Enquiries

James de Villiers - Spokesperson to the Minister Infrastructure South Africa

Email: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276

Nombulelo Nyathela: Chief Director: External Relations

Email: NombuleloN@idc.co.za

Cell: 060 503 4933

Lesego Moretlwe - DPWI Media Liaison

Email: Lesego.moretlwe@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 957 3677

