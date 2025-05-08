Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule conducts outreach engagement with Mpumalanga school, 8 May

Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule to conduct outreach engagement with Mpumalanga school

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule will tomorrow, Thursday 08 May conduct an outreach engagement to the Mzimhlophe Secondary School in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.

This visit forms part of ongoing efforts by the Deputy Minister to consistently engage with Principals, School Management Teams and SGBs, in so doing, strengthening support to schools and fostering stronger, more meaningful partnerships that enhance

schools and communities.

Members of the Media are invited to attend the engagement and will be offered

interview opportunities as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, 07 May 2025

Time: 08h30

Venue: Mzimhlophe Secondary School, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546

