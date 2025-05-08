Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule conducts outreach engagement with Mpumalanga school, 8 May
Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule to conduct outreach engagement with Mpumalanga school
The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule will tomorrow, Thursday 08 May conduct an outreach engagement to the Mzimhlophe Secondary School in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.
This visit forms part of ongoing efforts by the Deputy Minister to consistently engage with Principals, School Management Teams and SGBs, in so doing, strengthening support to schools and fostering stronger, more meaningful partnerships that enhance
schools and communities.
Members of the Media are invited to attend the engagement and will be offered
interview opportunities as follows:
Date: Tomorrow, 07 May 2025
Time: 08h30
Venue: Mzimhlophe Secondary School, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell: 083 580 8275
Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 066 302 1533
Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer
Cell: 081 758 1546
