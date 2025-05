American Tungsten Corp. Announces Addition to Board of Directors

Vancouver, BC, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Tungsten Corp. (CSE:TUNG) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (FSE:RK9) (“American Tungsten” or the “Company”) announces today the appointment of James (Jim) Whittaker to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) and, the resignation of Adam Virani from the Board. The Board extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Virani for his valuable contributions and lending his technical expertise during his tenure with the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Mr. Whittaker is a highly experienced mining executive with over 35 years of global leadership across operations, strategic development, and organizational transformation in the mining and metals industry. A metallurgical engineer, Mr. Whittaker has held senior operational and project development roles throughout the Americas. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer for Capstone Copper, responsible for operations in Chile, U.S. and Mexico.

Prior to this, Mr. Whittaker was President of Escondida for BHP, overseeing the world’s largest copper operation, and previously has held senior regional leadership roles at OceanaGold and Barrick across the U.S., Argentina, and Peru. Mr. Whittaker holds a bachelor’s degree in Extractive Metallurgy from Dalhousie University in Canada, and an Executive MBA from Queen’s Business School in Canada.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jim to the Board. The addition of Jim’s technical and operational expertise deepens our team’s depth of capabilities and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to advance our Idaho-based tungsten project, the IMA Mine,” said Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten.

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. (previously Demesne Resources Inc.) is a Canadian-based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of magnetite mineral properties. The Company's Star Project consists of five contiguous mineral titles covering an area of approximately 4,615.75 hectares located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Star Project. American Tungsten has also entered into an option agreement, pursuant to which it can acquire a 100% interest (subject to a 2% royalty) in and to the IMA Mine Project, a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central, Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company has acquired surrounding mining rights at its IMA Mine Project through the staking of 113 WMO federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,988.6 acres (804.75ha).

