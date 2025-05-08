Knight Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

MONTREAL, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or “the Company”), a pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

Q1-25 Highlights

Financial results

Revenues were $88,076, an increase of $1,472 or 2% over the same period in prior year. The increase was driven by the growth of our key promoted products including our recent launches, partly offset by declines of our mature products and the depreciation of select LATAM currencies.

Gross margin was $34,866 or 40% of revenues compared to $41,699 or 48% of revenues in the same period in prior year. The decrease was driven by the impact of the hyperinflation accounting in Argentina.

Operating loss was $5,537 compared to an operating income of $2,660 in the same period in prior year.

Net income was $2,185, compared to a net loss $4,546 in the same period in prior year.

Earnings per share was $0.02, compared to a loss per share of $0.04 in the same period in prior year.

Cash inflow from operations was $3,670, a decrease of $27,211 or 88% over prior year.



Non-GAAP measures

Adjusted Revenues 1 were $87,979, an increase of $2,184 or 3% or $6,631 or 8% on a constant currency 1 basis, driven by the growth of our key promoted products including our recent launches, partly offset by declines of our mature products.

were $87,979, an increase of $2,184 or 3% or $6,631 or 8% on a constant currency basis, driven by the growth of our key promoted products including our recent launches, partly offset by declines of our mature products. Adjusted Gross margin 1 was $40,934 or 47% of Adjusted Revenues 1 compared to $40,695 or 47% of Adjusted Revenues 1 in the same period in prior year.

was $40,934 or 47% of Adjusted Revenues compared to $40,695 or 47% of Adjusted Revenues in the same period in prior year. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $12,113, a decrease of $1,476 or 11% over the same period in prior year.

was $12,113, a decrease of $1,476 or 11% over the same period in prior year. Adjusted EBITDA per share1 was $0.12, a decrease of $0.01 or 8% over the same period in prior year driven by a decrease in the Adjusted EBITDA1 offset by the impact of the common shares purchased through the NCIB.



Corporate developments

Entered into an asset purchase agreement with Endo Operations Limited and Paladin Pharma Inc., to acquire the Paladin business for $100,000 and an additional $20,000 for inventory. Furthermore, Knight may pay up to an additional US$15,000 upon achieving certain sales milestones. The transaction is expected to close in the middle of 2025.

Purchased 605,400 common shares through Knight’s NCIB at an average price of $5.53 for aggregate cash consideration of $3,345.

1Adjusted Revenues, revenues at constant currency, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP measures and do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to section Financial Results under Non-GAAP measures for additional details.

Products

In-licensed Onicit ® IV (palonosetron) for Mexico, Brazil, and select LATAM countries.

IV (palonosetron) for Mexico, Brazil, and select LATAM countries. Submitted Tavalisse ® (fostamatinib) for ANMAT approval in Argentina.

(fostamatinib) for ANMAT approval in Argentina. Obtained regulatory approval for Pemazyre ® (pemigatinib) in Mexico.

(pemigatinib) in Mexico. Launched Minjuvi ® (tafasitamab) in Mexico.

(tafasitamab) in Mexico. Re-launched Onicit® IV (palonosetron) in Mexico and Brazil.

Subsequent to quarter-end

Obtained a working capital line of credit of USD 40,000 from Citibank, N.A., of which USD 35,000 was withdrawn.

Shareholders re-elected Jonathan Ross Goodman, Samira Sakhia, James C. Gale, Robert N. Lande, Michael J. Tremblay, Nicolás Sujoy, and Janice Murray on the Board of Directors.

“I am pleased to announce that for the three months ended March 31, 2025, we reported adjusted revenues1 of $88 million, a growth of 3% over the same period in prior year, with our promoted brands growing at 9% and an adjusted EBITDA1 over $12 million. In addition, we have expanded an existing partnership with the addition of Onicit® and have advanced our pipeline with the submission of Tavalisse® in Argentina and the regulatory approval of Pemazyre® in Mexico. We continued our progress on the commercial font with the launch of Minjuvi® in Mexico and re-launch of Onicit® in Mexico and Brazil. In addition, we have announced the acquisition of Paladin. This transaction will add a profitable portfolio, critical mass and significantly increases the size of our business in Canada while bringing a stable source of cash flow that will help fund our growth in Canada and Latin American,” said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc.



1 Adjusted revenues and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to section - Financial Results under Non-GAAP measures for additional details.

SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED UNDER IFRS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars] Change Q1-25 Q1-24 $1 %2 Revenues 88,076 86,604 1,472 2 % Gross margin 34,866 41,699 (6,833 ) 16 % Gross margin % 40 % 48 % Selling and marketing 13,924 12,649 (1,275 ) 10 % General and administrative 12,219 10,538 (1,681 ) 16 % Research and development 4,786 4,980 194 4 % Amortization of intangible assets 9,474 10,872 1,398 13 % Operating expenses 40,403 39,039 (1,364 ) 3 % Operating income (loss) (5,537 ) 2,660 (8,197 ) 308 % Net income (loss) 2,185 (4,546 ) 6,731 148 %

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss).

2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values.

Revenues: For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, revenues increased by $1,472 or 2% compared to the same period in prior year, which included an offset of $712 due the Hyperinflation Impact1. Excluding IAS 29, the increase was $2,184 or 3% and $6,631 or 8% on a constant currency2 basis. The increase in revenues was driven by the growth of our key promoted products on a constant currency2 basis by $9,468 or 16%, partly offset by declines in our mature products and the depreciation of select LATAM currencies.

Our revenues by therapeutic area is as follows:

Change Therapeutic Area Q1-25 Q1-24 $ % Oncology/Hematology 31,719 31,289 430 1 % Infectious Diseases 36,481 38,286 (1,805 ) 5 % Other Specialty 19,876 17,029 2,847 17 % Total 88,076 86,604 1,472 2 %



1 The Hyperinflation Impact is due to the application of IAS 29 in Argentina. Refer to section - Hyperinflation for additional details.

2 Revenues at constant currency is a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to section - Financial Results under Non-GAAP measures for additional details.

The increase in revenues is explained by the following:

Oncology/Hematology: For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the oncology/hematology portfolio increased by $430 or 1%, which included an offset of $403 due to the Hyperinflation Impact1. Excluding IAS 29, the oncology/hematology portfolio increased by $833 or 3%. Revenues from our key promoted products increased by $3,935 or 13% on a constant currency2 basis driven by the growth of Lenvima®, Akynzeo®, Trelstar®, the launch of Minjuvi® and the assumption of commercial activities of Onicit® in Brazil and Mexico. This growth was partially offset by a decline in our mature and branded generics products due to their lifecycle as well as the market entrance of new competitor, the termination of a non-strategic distribution agreement in Colombia in December 2024 and the depreciation of select LATAM currencies.

Infectious Diseases: For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the infectious diseases portfolio decreased by $1,805 or 5%, of which $184 is due to the Hyperinflation Impact1. Excluding IAS 29, the infectious diseases portfolio decreased by $1,621 or 4% and increased by $1,100 or 3% on constant currency2 basis. The increase was due to purchasing patterns of certain customers including Ambisome® deliveries to the Ministry of Health in Brazil ("MOH").

The Company signed the following contracts with the MOH for Ambisome®, with the following deliveries:

Contract Delivered Year Total Q1-25 2024 2023 2022 Total 2022 $34,600 — $2,400 $25,200 $7,000 $34,600 2024 $22,400 — $22,400 — — $22,400 2025 $22,4001 $12,700 — — — $12,700 Total $79,400 $12,700 $24,800 $25,200 $7,000 $69,700 1Amount expected to be delivered to the MOH in 2025. Q1-25 vs Q1-24 Contract

Year Q1-25 Q1-24 2022 — $2,400 2024 — $6,800 2025 $12,700 — Total $12,700 $9,200





Other Specialty: For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the other specialty portfolio increased by $2,847 or 17%, which included an offset of $125 due to the Hyperinflation Impact1. Excluding IAS 29, the other specialty portfolio increased by $2,972 or 18% and $3,695 or 23% on constant currency2 basis mainly driven by the launch of Imvexxy® and Bijuva® in Canada and purchasing patterns of certain customers.

1 The Hyperinflation Impact is due to the application of IAS 29 in Argentina. Refer to section - Hyperinflation for additional details.

2 Revenues at constant currency is a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to section - Financial Results under Non-GAAP measures for additional details.

Gross margin: For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 40% compared to 48% in Q1-24. The decrease in the gross margin % is mainly explained by the Gross Margin Hyperinflation Impact1. Excluding IAS 29, the Adjusted gross margin %2 was 47% compared to 47% in Q1-24. There was no significant variance.

Selling and marketing (“S&M”) expenses: For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, selling and marketing increased by $1,275 or 10%, which included an offset of $72 due to the Hyperinflation Impact1. The remaining variance is mainly driven by an expansion in our sales and commercial structure behind the launches of Minjuvi® in Mexico and Jornay PM® in Canada as well as an increase in marketing activities on our key promoted products.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses: For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, general and administrative increased by $1,681 or 16%, of which $309 is explained by the Hyperinflation Impact1. The remaining variance is driven by transaction fees related to the acquisition of the Paladin business.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses: For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, research and development expenses decreased by $194 or 4%, of which $162 is explained by the Hyperinflation Impact1. The remaining variance was not significant.

Net income (loss)

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the net income was $2,185 compared to net loss $4,546 for the same period in prior year. The variance mainly resulted from the above-mentioned items and (1) a net loss $945 on the revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss versus a net loss of $16,267 in the same period in prior year, and (2) a foreign exchange gain of $5,551 in Q1-25 mainly driven by the revaluation of intercompany balances due to the appreciation of the BRL and COP vs USD, compared to a foreign exchange gain of $1,934 in Q1-24 mainly driven by the unrealized gains due to the revaluation of our financial assets including our cash and marketable securities, and (3) gain on hyperinflation of $574 in Q1-25 compared to a gain on hyperinflation of $4,296 in Q1-24.

1 The Hyperinflation Impact and the Gross Margin Hyperinflation impact are due to the application of IAS 29 in Argentina. Refer to section - Hyperinflation for additional details.

2 Adjusted gross margin % is a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to section - Financial Results under Non-GAAP measures for additional details.

SELECT BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars] Change March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 $ % Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 141,505 142,331 (826 ) 1 % Trade and other receivables 165,559 154,518 11,041 7 % Inventories 140,161 102,698 37,463 36 % Financial assets 126,866 133,932 (7,066 ) 5 % Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 122,832 83,173 39,659 48 % Bank loans 46,989 43,385 3,604 8 %



Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities: As at March 31, 2025, Knight had $141,505 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, a decrease of $826 or 1% as compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease is due to financing and investing activities of $5,355 driven by the NCIB, offset by cash inflows from operations of $3,670 and foreign exchange gains of $859.

Trade and other receivables: As at March 31, 2025, Trade and other receivables were $165,559, an increase of $11,041 or 7%, as compared to December 31, 2024, mainly due to the timing of collections from certain customers.

Inventories: As at March 31, 2025, Inventory were $140,161, an increase of $37,463 or 36%, as compared to December 31, 2024, mainly due to timing of purchases as well as investments on our new product launches.

Financial assets: As at March 31, 2025, financial assets were $126,866, a decrease of $7,066 or 5%, as compared to December 31, 2024, mainly driven by a net decrease in the value of our financial assets.

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities: As at March 31, 2025, accounts payable and accrued liabilities were $122,832, an increase of $39,659 or 48%, as compared to December 31, 2024, mainly driven by the purchase of inventory for our key promoted products.

Bank Loans: As at March 31, 2025, bank loans were $46,989, an increase of $3,604 or 8%, as compared December 31, 2024, mainly due to the appreciation of the BRL, COP, CLP and MXN.

Product Updates

Tavalisse® (fostamatinib)

In Q1-25, Knight submitted Tavalisse® for ANMAT approval in Argentina for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib)

In Q1-25, Knight obtained the regulatory approval in Mexico for Pemazyre®, for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

Onicit® (palonosetron)

Knight expanded its relationship with Helsinn with the in-licensing of the exclusive rights to distribute, and commercialize Onicit® in Mexico, Brazil and select LATAM countries, where it is approved and marketed for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with the initial and repeated cycles of moderately and highly emetogenic chemotherapy for cancer, and for the prevention of delayed nausea and vomiting associated with the initial and repeated cycles of moderately emetogenic chemotherapy for cancer. Additionally, Onicit® is indicated for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV), for up to 24 hours after surgery. Knight assumed commercial activities for Onicit® in Mexico and Brazil in Q1-25. Onicit® is marketed under the trademark Aloxi® in Canada.

Corporate Updates

Paladin Acquisition

On March 10, 2025, Knight entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement with Endo Operations Limited and Paladin Pharma Inc. ("sellers"), to acquire the assets used by the sellers to conduct their international business which is mainly in Canada ("Paladin"). Upon closing, Knight will make a payment of $100,000 for the business and an additional $20,000 for inventory. In addition, Knight may pay future contingent payments of up to US$15,000 upon achieving certain sales milestones. The closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary regulatory approvals including anti-trust clearance in Canada and is expected to occur in the middle of 2025. The acquisition of Paladin adds critical mass and expand the size of the Company´s business in Canada while adding a portfolio of cash flow generating products that will help fund Knights’ growth in Canada and Latin America.

Working capital line of credit

Subsequent to the quarter, Knight closed an uncommitted working capital line of credit with Citibank, N.A. for a total amount of USD 40,000 [$57,504], of which USD 35,000 [$50,316] was withdrawn. The working capital loan is at an interest rate of SOFR+2.30% and matures on September 30, 2025.

Financial Outlook1

Knight reconfirmed its financial guidance targets for 2025. Knight expects to generate between $390 million to $405 million in revenues and adjusted EBITDA2 to be approximately 13% of revenues. The guidance is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to the following:

closing of the Paladin transaction in the middle of 2025

no material impact on revenues due to the application of hyperinflation accounting for Argentina

no revenues for business development transactions not completed as at May 7, 2025

no unforeseen termination to our license, distribution & supply agreements

no interruptions in supply whether due to global supply chain disruptions or general manufacturing issues

no new generic entrants on our key pharmaceutical brands

no unforeseen changes to government mandated pricing regulations

successful commercial execution on product listing arrangements with HMOs, insurers, key accounts, and public payers

successful execution and uptake of newly launched products

no material increase in provisions for inventory or trade receivables

no significant variations of forecasted foreign currency exchange rates

inflation remaining within forecasted ranges

Should any of the assumptions differ, the financial outlook and the actual results may vary materially. Refer to the risks and assumptions referred to in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this news release for further details.

1 This forward looking information is based on assumptions specific to the nature of the Company’s activities with regard to annual revenue growth considering industry information, expected market share, pricing assumptions, actions of competitors, sales erosion rates after the end of patent or other intellectual property rights protection, the timing of the entry of generic competition, the expected results of tenders, among other variables.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to section Financial Results under Non-GAAP measures for additional details.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 as filed on www.sedarplus.c a . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.

HYPERINFLATION

The Company applies IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflation Economies, as the Company’s Argentine subsidiary uses the Argentine Peso as it´s functional currency. IAS 29 requires that the financial statements of an entity whose functional currency is the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be adjusted based on an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation. After applying for the effects of hyperinflation, the statement of income (loss) is converted using the closing foreign exchange rate of the month.

Revenues & operating expenses in the local currency, i.e. ARS, are restated from the month of the sales or the month in which the expense was incurred to the end of the reporting period using the inflation index during that period. The restatement calculation is performed on a year to date basis based on IAS29 ("Inflation Adjusted Figures"). For the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company applied the following inflation index for the restatement of each respective month.

January February March 2025 1.06 1.04 1.00 2024 1.26 1.11 1.00



Under IAS 29, the translation from the local currency, to the reporting currency is performed on the Inflation Adjusted Figures using the end of period rate at the reporting date. The Inflation Adjusted Figures were converted to CAD using the following quarter-end closing rates for each of the respective periods.

Q1-25 Q1-24 ARS 746 633





Q1-25 Q1-24 ARS Variation %1 (4)% (4)%

1 Depreciation of ARS vs CAD during each period, calculated as follows: (End of period rate - Beginning of period rate) / Beginning of period rate.

In Q1-25 the inflation rate used for the hyperinflation adjustment on revenues and operating expenses of the Company's subsidiary in Argentina was similar to the ARS depreciation in the same period. Therefore, the impact of the hyperinflation adjustment on revenues and operating expenses was not significant in Q1-25. Conversely, in Q1-24 the inflation rate was higher than the ARS depreciation, resulting in higher revenues and operating expenses reported under IAS 29 in CAD. Therefore the hyperinflation accounting under IAS 29 resulted in a decrease in the reported revenues and operating expenses of the Company's subsidiary in Argentina in CAD in Q1-25 when compared to the same prior year period ("Hyperinflation Impact").

Under hyperinflation accounting, the cost of goods sold in the local currency, i.e. ARS, are restated using the inflation index from the purchase or manufacturing date to the end of the reporting period, and are converted to CAD using the respective quarter-end closing rates. In Q1-25, the cumulative inflation index applied on the inventory sold was higher than the prior year period, leading to higher cost of goods sold reported under IAS 29 in CAD and consequently a lower gross margin in Q1-25 compared to Q1-24 ("Gross Margin Hyperinflation Impact").

FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER NON-GAAP MEASURES

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

The Company discloses non-GAAP measures and ratios that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes that shareholders, investment analysts and other readers find such measures helpful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures and adjusted EBITDA per share ratio do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not have been calculated in the same way as similarly named financial measures presented by other companies. The Company uses the following non-GAAP measures.

[i] Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29

The Company applies IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflation Economies, as the Company's Argentine subsidiaries used the Argentine Peso as their functional currency. IAS 29 requires that the financial statements of an entity whose functional currency is the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be adjusted based on an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation.

Financial results under IFRS are adjusted to remove the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29. The impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 is calculated by applying an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation. After applying the effects of translation, the statement of income is converted using the closing foreign exchange rate of the month.

The Company believes that financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 represents a useful measure to investors as allow results to be viewed without the impact of IAS 29, thereby facilitating the comparison of results period over period. The presentation of financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following tables reconcile the financial results under IFRS to financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29.

Q1-25 Reported

under IFRS

IAS 29

Adjustment

Excluding the

Impact of

IAS 29

Revenues 88,076 (97 ) 87,979 Cost of goods sold 53,210 (6,165 ) 47,045 Gross margin 34,866 6,068 40,934 Gross margin (%) 40 % 47 % Expenses Selling and marketing 13,924 (84 ) 13,840 General and administrative 12,219 (635 ) 11,584 Research and development 4,786 22 4,808 Amortization of intangible assets 9,474 (2 ) 9,472 Operating income (loss) (5,537 ) 6,767 1,230





Q1-24 Reported

under IFRS

IAS 29

Adjustment

Excluding the

Impact of

IAS 29

Revenues 86,604 (809 ) 85,795 Cost of goods sold 44,905 195 45,100 Gross margin 41,699 (1,004 ) 40,695 Gross margin (%) 48 % 47 % Expenses Selling and marketing 12,649 (156 ) 12,493 General and administrative 10,538 (326 ) 10,212 Research and development 4,980 (140 ) 4,840 Amortization of intangible assets 10,872 (26 ) 10,846 Operating income (loss) 2,660 (356 ) 2,304



Select financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 291

Change Q1-25 Q1-24 $ % Adjusted Revenues 87,979 85,795 2,184 3 % Cost of goods sold 47,045 45,100 (1,945 ) 4 % Adjusted Gross margin 40,934 40,695 239 1 % Adjusted Gross margin (%) 47 % 47 % Expenses Selling and marketing 13,840 12,493 (1,347 ) 11 % General and administrative 11,584 10,212 (1,372 ) 13 % Research and development 4,808 4,840 32 1 % Amortization of intangible assets 9,472 10,846 1,374 13 % Operating income (loss) 1,230 2,304 (1,074 ) 47 % Adjusted EBITDA1 12,113 13,589 (1,476 ) 11 % Adjusted EBITDA1 (%) 14 % 16 % Adjusted EBITDA per share1 0.12 0.13 (0.01 ) 8 %

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share and financial results excluding the impact of IAS 29 are non-GAAP measures and do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted Revenues1 by Therapeutic Area

Change Therapeutic Area Q1-25 Q1-24 $ % Oncology/Hematology 31,676 30,843 833 3 % Infectious Diseases 36,441 38,062 (1,621 ) 4 % Other Specialty 19,862 16,890 2,972 18 % Total 87,979 85,795 2,184 3 %

1 Excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29. Adjusted Revenues is a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

[ii] Financial results at constant currency

Financial results at constant currency are obtained by translating the prior period revenues and financial results from the functional currencies to CAD using the conversion rates in effect during the current period. Furthermore, with respect to Argentina, the Company excludes the impact of hyperinflation and translates the revenues and results at the average exchange rate in effect for each of the periods.

The Company believes that financial results at constant currency represents a useful measure to investors because it eliminates the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations may have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets and therefore, provides greater transparency to the underlying performance of our consolidated financial results. The presentation of revenues and financial results under constant currency is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following tables are reconciliations of financial results under IFRS to financial results and financial results at constant currency.

Q1-24 Excluding the

impact of IAS

291 Constant

Currency

Adjustment Constant

Currency Adjusted Revenues 85,795 (4,447 ) 81,348 Cost of goods sold 45,100 (2,640 ) 42,460 Adjusted Gross margin 40,695 (1,807 ) 38,888 Adjusted Gross margin (%) 47 % 48 % Expenses Selling and marketing 12,493 (462 ) 12,031 General and administrative 10,212 (59 ) 10,153 Research and development 4,840 (113 ) 4,727 Amortization of intangible assets 10,846 488 11,334 Operating income (loss) 2,304 (1,661 ) 643

1Refer to Subsection - [i] Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 for additional details.

Select financial results at Constant Currency1

Three-month period ended March 31, Excluding impact of IAS 29 Constant

Currency1 Change 2025 2024 $ % Adjusted Revenues 87,979 81,348 6,631 8 % Cost of goods sold 47,045 42,460 (4,585 ) 11 % Adjusted Gross margin 40,934 38,888 2,046 5 % Adjusted Gross margin (%) 47 % 48 % Expenses Selling and marketing 13,840 12,031 (1,809 ) 15 % General and administrative 11,584 10,153 (1,431 ) 14 % Research and development 4,808 4,727 (81 ) 2 % Amortization of intangible assets 9,472 11,334 1,862 16 % Operating income (loss) 1,230 643 587 91 % Adjusted EBITDA1 12,113 12,417 (304 ) 2 % Adjusted EBITDA1 (%) 14 % 15 % Adjusted EBITDA per share1 0.12 0.12 — — %

1 Adjusted EBITDA and financial results at constant currency are a non-GAAP measures and do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted Revenues at Constant Currency1 by Therapeutic Area

Three-month period ended March 31, Excluding impact of IAS 29 Constant

Currency1 Innovative 2025 2024 $ % Oncology/Hematology 31,676 29,840 1,836 6 % Infectious Diseases 36,441 35,341 1,100 3 % Other Specialty 19,862 16,167 3,695 23 % Total 87,979 81,348 6,631 8 %

1 Revenues at constant currency is a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

[iii] Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as revenues less cost of goods sold, excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29.

The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin represents a useful measure to investors as allow Gross Margin to be viewed without the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29, thereby facilitating the comparison period over period. The presentation of Adjusted Gross Margin is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

[iv] EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as operating income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization and impairment of non-current assets, depreciation, but to include costs related to leases.

The Company believes that EBITDA represents a useful measure to investors to assess profitability and measure the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating activities. The presentation of EBITDA is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

[v] Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation), acquisition and transaction costs and non-recurring expenses. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA represents a useful measure to investors to assess profitability and measure the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating activities.

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA represents a useful measure to investors to assess profitability and measure the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating activities, without the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29, thereby facilitating the comparison period over period. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table is a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

Change Q1-25 Q1-24 $ % Operating income (loss) (5,537 ) 2,660 (8,197 ) 308 % Adjustments to operating income (loss): Amortization of intangible assets 9,474 10,872 (1,398 ) 13 % Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and ROU assets 2,110 1,709 401 23 % Lease payments (1,122 ) (882 ) (240 ) 27 % EBITDA 4,925 14,359 (9,434 ) 66 % Impact of IAS 29 6,146 (770 ) 6,916 898 % Acquisition and transaction costs 1,042 — 1,042 — Adjusted EBITDA 12,113 13,589 (1,476 ) 11 % Adjusted EBITDA per share 0.12 0.13 (0.01 ) 8 %



For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, adjusted EBITDA decreased by $1,476 or 11%. The decrease was driven by higher operating expenses.

Explanation of adjustments from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

Impact of IAS 29 Impact of hyperinflation accounting under IAS 29 over the operating income (loss). Acquisition and transaction costs Acquisition and transaction costs relate to costs incurred on legal, consulting and advisory fees for the acquisitions.



[vi] Adjusted EBITDA per share

Adjusted EBITDA per share is defined as Adjusted EBITDA over number of common shares outstanding at the end of the respective period.

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per share represents a useful measure to investors to assess profitability and measure the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating activities on a per common share basis, without the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29, thereby facilitating the comparison period over period. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA per share is considered to be a non-GAAP ratio and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The Company calculated adjusted EBITDA per share as follows:

Q1-25 Q1-24 Adjusted EBITDA 12,113 13,589 Adjusted EBITDA per share 0.12 0.13 Number of common shares outstanding at period end (in thousands) 99,448 101,170





INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

[Unaudited] As at 2025 2024 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 112,155 80,106 Marketable securities 29,350 62,225 Trade receivables 116,384 105,196 Other receivables 4,192 4,339 Inventories 140,161 102,698 Prepaids and deposits 7,462 7,744 Other current financial assets 39,352 30,506 Income taxes receivable 4,950 3,999 Total current assets 454,006 396,813 Prepaids and deposits 7,875 7,217 Right-of-use assets 6,788 5,912 Property, plant and equipment 14,179 14,110 Intangible assets 273,047 283,612 Goodwill 90,027 86,477 Other financial assets 87,514 103,426 Deferred tax assets 24,623 21,247 Other long-term receivables 44,983 44,983 Total non-current assets 549,036 566,984 Total assets 1,003,042 963,797





INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

[Unaudited] As at 2025 2024 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 117,748 78,345 Lease liabilities 3,556 2,640 Other liabilities 2,551 1,876 Bank loans 20,656 17,486 Income taxes payable 235 213 Other balances payable 7,866 10,688 Total current liabilities 152,612 111,248 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,084 4,828 Lease liabilities 3,374 3,434 Bank loans 26,333 25,899 Other balances payable 16,763 19,443 Deferred tax liabilities 3,439 3,840 Total liabilities 207,605 168,692 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 531,160 534,266 Warrants 117 117 Contributed surplus 26,720 25,708 Accumulated other comprehensive income 80,634 80,220 Retained earnings 156,806 154,794 Total shareholders’ equity 795,437 795,105 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,003,042 963,797





INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

[In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts]

[Unaudited] Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues 88,076 86,604 Cost of goods sold 53,210 44,905 Gross margin 34,866 41,699 Gross margin % 40 % 48 % Expenses Selling and marketing 13,924 12,649 General and administrative 12,219 10,538 Research and development 4,786 4,980 Amortization of intangible assets 9,474 10,872 Operating income (loss) (5,537 ) 2,660 Interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost (1,838 ) (2,136 ) Other interest income (16 ) (505 ) Interest expense 1,756 2,577 Other expense (income) 140 (169 ) Net loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 945 16,267 Foreign exchange gain (5,551 ) (1,934 ) Gain on hyperinflation (574 ) (4,296 ) Loss before income taxes (399 ) (7,144 ) Income taxes Current 535 1,669 Deferred (3,119 ) (4,267 ) Income tax recovery (2,584 ) (2,598 ) Net income (loss) for the period 2,185 (4,546 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share 0.02 (0.04 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 99,641,300 101,173,461 Diluted 100,078,623 101,173,461





INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

[Unaudited] Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) for the period 2,185 (4,546 ) Adjustments reconciling net income to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 11,584 12,581 Net loss on financial instruments 945 16,267 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 1,330 (2,205 ) Other operating activities (847 ) (6,724 ) 15,197 15,373 Changes in non-cash working capital and other items (11,527 ) 15,508 Cash inflow from operating activities 3,670 30,881 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of marketable securities (6,857 ) (36,297 ) Proceeds on maturity of marketable securities 39,637 22,316 Investment in funds (107 ) (131 ) Purchase of intangible assets (3,328 ) (10,082 ) Other investing activities 2,781 (172 ) Cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities 32,126 (24,366 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repurchase of common shares through Normal Course Issuer Bid (3,345 ) — Principal repayment of bank loans (1,586 ) (1,729 ) Proceeds from bank loans 1,809 545 Other financing activities (1,577 ) (1,713 ) Cash outflow from financing activities (4,699 ) (2,897 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 31,097 3,618 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 80,106 58,761 Net foreign exchange difference 952 456 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 112,155 62,835 Cash and cash equivalents 112,155 80,106 Marketable securities 29,350 62,225 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 141,505 142,331

