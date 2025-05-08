Submit Release
Relmada Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Monday, May 12, 2025

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD, “Relmada”, or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing innovative breakthrough therapies, today announced plans to host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and recent business progress.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

  • Date: Monday, May 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Participant Dial-in (US): 1-877-407-0792
  • Participant Dial-in (International): 1-201-689-8263
  • Conference: 13753596
  • Webcast Access: Click Here

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/investors/ir-calendar.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing innovative breakthrough therapies that have the potential to bring meaningful clinical benefits to targeted patient populations.

Lead investigational program, NDV-01, for High-Grade Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer, is being evaluated in a Phase 2 study. In addition, preparations are underway to advance sepranolone, a Phase 2b-ready investigational product for compulsion-related disorders including Tourette’s Syndrome and Prader-Willi Syndrome, into further studies.

For more information, visit www.relmada.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
media@relmada.com


