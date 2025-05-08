Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,486 in the last 365 days.

Allegro MicroSystems Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter Sales Increased 8% Sequentially to $193 Million

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 28, 2025.

“During the fourth quarter, we delivered on our commitments with sales of $193 million, up 8% sequentially, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.06,” said Mike Doogue, President and CEO of Allegro. “While the environment remains dynamic, we are encouraged by the positive momentum we are seeing across the business and the signals we are seeing from our customers. We are taking actions to accelerate growth in strategic focus areas, secure important customer wins and drive operating efficiencies, while improving profitability. As Allegro’s CEO, I am excited to leverage the breadth and depth of my experience to help accelerate our path toward our target financial model and unlock additional shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

In thousands, except per share data   Three-Month Period Ended     Twelve-Month Period Ended  
    March 28, 2025     December 27, 2024     March 29, 2024     March 28, 2025     March 29, 2024  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Net Sales                              
Automotive   $ 140,880     $ 130,066     $ 181,939     $ 544,023     $ 759,454  
Industrial and other     51,944       47,806       58,642       180,983       289,913  
Total net sales   $ 192,824     $ 177,872     $ 240,581     $ 725,006     $ 1,049,367  
GAAP Financial Measures                              
Gross margin %     41.4 %     45.7 %     51.2 %     44.3 %     54.8 %
Operating margin %     (6.8 )%     (0.0 )%     6.6 %     (2.7 )%     18.7 %
Diluted EPS   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.39 )   $ 0.78  
Non-GAAP Financial Measures                              
Gross margin %     45.6 %     49.1 %     53.8 %     48.0 %     56.3 %
Operating margin %     9.0 %     10.8 %     23.8 %     9.5 %     28.5 %
Diluted EPS   $ 0.06     $ 0.07     $ 0.25     $ 0.24     $ 1.35  
                                         

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending June 27, 2025, the Company expects total net sales to be in the range of $192 million to $202 million. At the mid-point of this range, it implies net sales growth of 18% year-over-year.

The Company also estimates the following results on a non-GAAP basis:

  • Gross Margin is expected to be between 46% and 48%,
  • Interest expense of approximately $5 million inclusive of a $25 million voluntary debt payment made on April 30, and
  • Diluted Earnings per Share are expected to be between $0.06 and $0.10.

Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its first fiscal quarter outlook for non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Interest Expense, and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Webcast

A webcast will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Michael C. Doogue, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek P. D’Antilio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Allegro’s business and financial results.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com. A recording of the webcast will be posted in the same location shortly after the call concludes and will be available for at least 90 days.

About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs, to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in “automotive grade” technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, please visit https://www.allegromicro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements        

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding the liquidity, growth and profitability strategies and factors affecting our business are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “exploring,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “would,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results, performance or achievements, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. Additionally, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 29, 2024, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively, expand our market share and increase our net sales and profitability; our reliance on a limited number of third-party semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities and suppliers of other materials; any failure to adjust purchase commitments and inventory management based on changing market conditions or customer demand; shifts in our product mix, customer mix or channel mix, which could negatively impact our gross margin; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, including the analog segment in which we compete; any downturn or disruption in the automotive market or industry; our ability to successfully integrate the acquisition of other companies or technologies and products into our business; our ability to compensate for decreases in average selling prices of our products and increases in input costs; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results and meet the expectations of investors; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; our reliance on distributors to generate sales; events beyond our control impacting us, our key suppliers or our manufacturing partners; our ability to develop new product features or new products in a timely and cost-effective manner; any slowdown in the growth of our end markets; the loss of one or more significant customers; our ability to meet customers’ quality requirements; uncertainties related to the design win process and our ability to recover design and development expenses and to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of export restrictions and tariffs; our exposures to warranty claims, product liability claims and product recalls; our dependence on international customers and operations; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives on end-user demands for certain products; risks, liabilities, costs and obligations related to governmental regulations and other legal obligations, including export/trade control, privacy, data protection, information security, cybersecurity, consumer protection, environmental and occupational health and safety, antitrust, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, product safety, environmental protection, employment matters and tax; the risk of unsolicited acquisition proposals; the volatility of currency exchange rates; our ability to raise capital to support our growth strategy; our indebtedness may limit our flexibility to operate our business; our ability to retain key and highly skilled personnel; the impact of restructuring activities on our business and operating results; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; our ability to commercialize our products without infringing third-party intellectual property rights; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems or confidential information or those of our third-party service providers; any failure to design, implement or maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; the negative impacts of sustained inflation on our business; the physical, transition and litigation risks presented by climate change; risks related to ESG matters; and other events beyond our control. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

You should read this press release and the documents that we reference completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to measures of, financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their most directly comparable GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of the presented non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

This press release may not be reproduced, forwarded to any person or published, in whole or in part.


ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 		 
    Three-Month Period Ended     Twelve-Month Period Ended  
    March 28, 2025     March 29, 2024     March 28, 2025     March 29, 2024  
Net sales   $ 192,824     $ 240,581     $ 725,006     $ 1,049,367  
Cost of goods sold     112,945       117,333       403,479       474,838  
Gross profit     79,879       123,248       321,527       574,529  
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development     47,618       45,839       179,649       176,638  
Selling, general and administrative     45,459       48,294       161,680       188,429  
Impairment of long-lived assets           13,218             13,218  
Total operating expenses     93,077       107,351       341,329       378,285  
Operating (loss) income     (13,198 )     15,897       (19,802 )     196,244  
Interest and other (expense) income     (5,240 )     1,354       (31,142 )     (1,447 )
Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract                 (34,752 )      
(Loss) income before income taxes     (18,438 )     17,251       (85,696 )     194,797  
Income tax (benefit) provision     (3,700 )     24,325       (12,933 )     41,909  
Net (loss) income     (14,738 )     (7,074 )     (72,763 )     152,888  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     62       41       247       191  
Net (loss) income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.   $ (14,800 )   $ (7,115 )   $ (73,010 )   $ 152,697  
Net (loss) income per common share attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.:                        
Basic   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.39 )   $ 0.79  
Diluted   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.39 )   $ 0.78  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     184,169,928       193,139,519       187,707,391       192,573,169  
Diluted     184,169,928       194,487,307       187,707,391       194,674,352  
   

Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales

The following table summarizes total net sales by market within the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations:

    Three-Month Period Ended     Change     Twelve-Month Period Ended     Change  
    March 28, 2025     March 29, 2024     Amount     %     March 28, 2025     March 29, 2024     Amount     %  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
Automotive   $ 140,880     $ 181,939     $ (41,059 )     (23 )%   $ 544,023     $ 759,454     $ (215,431 )     (28 )%
Industrial and other     51,944       58,642       (6,698 )     (11 )%     180,983       289,913       (108,930 )     (38 )%
Total net sales   $ 192,824     $ 240,581     $ (47,757 )     (20 )%   $ 725,006     $ 1,049,367     $ (324,361 )     (31 )%


ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 		 
    March 28,     March 29,  
    2025
(Unaudited) 		    2024  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 121,334     $ 212,143  
Restricted cash     9,773       10,018  
Trade accounts receivable, net     84,598       118,508  
Inventories     183,914       162,302  
Prepaid income taxes     36,662       31,908  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     30,247       33,584  
Current portion of related party notes receivable           3,750  
Assets held for sale     16,508        
Total current assets     483,036       572,213  
Property, plant and equipment, net     302,919       321,175  
Deferred income tax assets     68,528       54,496  
Goodwill     202,475       202,425  
Intangible assets, net     262,115       276,854  
Related party notes receivable, less current portion           4,688  
Equity investment in related party     31,695       26,727  
Other assets     70,193       72,025  
Total assets   $ 1,420,961     $ 1,530,603  
Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interests and Stockholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Trade accounts payable   $ 38,733     $ 35,964  
Amounts due to related party     6,535       1,626  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     65,570       76,389  
Current portion of long-term debt     1,423       3,929  
Total current liabilities     112,261       117,908  
Long-term debt     344,703       249,611  
Other long-term liabilities     32,897       31,368  
Total liabilities     489,861       398,887  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders’ Equity:            
Preferred stock            
Common stock     1,843       1,932  
Additional paid-in capital     1,012,055       694,332  
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings     (53,591 )     463,012  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (30,752 )     (28,841 )
Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.     929,555       1,130,435  
Non-controlling interests     1,545       1,281  
Total stockholders’ equity     931,100       1,131,716  
Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,420,961     $ 1,530,603  


ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

 		 
    Three-Month Period Ended     Twelve-Month Period Ended  
    March 28, 2025     March 29, 2024     March 28, 2025     March 29, 2024  
Cash flows from operating activities:                        
Net (loss) income   $ (14,738 )   $ (7,074 )   $ (72,763 )   $ 152,888  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:                        
Depreciation and amortization     15,924       21,834       64,502       71,382  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     732       235       2,513       527  
Deferred income taxes     (4,755 )     9,640       (16,301 )     (18,613 )
Stock-based compensation     9,617       9,618       41,868       42,457  
Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract                 34,752        
Provisions for inventory and expected credit losses     1,697       435       9,216       10,286  
Change in fair value of marketable securities                       3,579  
Impairment of long-lived assets           13,218             13,218  
Other non-cash reconciling items     339       52       6,984       70  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                        
Trade accounts receivable     (1,275 )     (5,400 )     33,081       (7,964 )
Inventories     7,914       4,061       (30,160 )     (15,848 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (3,200 )     (28,181 )     (4,601 )     (41,266 )
Trade accounts payable     (1,423 )     (3,049 )     4,044       (12,653 )
Due to and from related parties     4,551       (1,586 )     5,115       5,231  
Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities     4,970       (1,039 )     (16,337 )     (21,579 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     20,353       12,764       61,913       181,715  
Cash flows from investing activities:                        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (5,391 )     (14,272 )     (39,955 )     (124,772 )
Purchases of intangible assets     (1,180 )           (1,180 )      
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired and working capital adjustment                 319       (408,119 )
Sales of marketable securities                       16,175  
Net cash used in investing activities     (6,571 )     (14,272 )     (40,816 )     (516,716 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                        
Net proceeds from Refinanced 2023 Term Loan Facility     (402 )           193,081        
Repayment of 2023 Term Loan Facility     (30,000 )     (625 )     (105,000 )     (625 )
Borrowings of senior secured debt, net of deferred financing costs                       245,452  
Repayment of 2020 Term Loan Facility                       (25,000 )
Repayments of other debt           (99 )           (842 )
Finance lease payments     (498 )     (142 )     (1,201 )     (142 )
Receipts on related party notes receivable           937       1,875       3,750  
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards     (3,458 )     (1,077 )     (16,238 )     (25,900 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan     1,524       1,736       3,511       3,635  
Repurchases of common stock                 (853,921 )      
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock                 665,850        
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest     (19 )           (19 )      
Payment of debt issuance costs                       (1,450 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (32,853 )     730       (112,062 )     198,878  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     1,216       (796 )     (89 )     (421 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     (17,855 )     (1,574 )     (91,054 )     (136,544 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     148,962       223,735       222,161       358,705  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period:   $ 131,107     $ 222,161     $ 131,107     $ 222,161  
   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our condensed consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate, non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share, non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and non-GAAP Free Cash Flow as percentage of net sales (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Income Tax Provision across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities.

The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges, such as those being adjusted in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures exclude costs related to acquisition and related integration expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring actions, related-party activities and other non-operational costs.

Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision

In calculating non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, we have added back the following to GAAP Income Tax Provision:

  • Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results—Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments to non-GAAP Profit before Tax described below and elimination of discrete tax adjustments.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin  
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Twelve-Month Period Ended  
    March 28, 2025     December 27, 2024     March 29, 2024     March 28, 2025     March 29, 2024  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP Gross Profit   $ 79,879     $ 81,215     $ 123,248     $ 321,527     $ 574,529  
GAAP Gross Margin (% of net sales)     41.4 %     45.7 %     51.2 %     44.3 %     54.8 %
                               
Non-GAAP adjustments                              
Transaction-related costs           5       566       14       1,089  
Purchased intangible amortization     4,957       4,875       4,959       19,582       9,282  
Restructuring costs     2,350       522       1       4,088       167  
Stock-based compensation     697       802       734       2,877       5,359  
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments   $ 8,004     $ 6,204     $ 6,260     $ 26,561     $ 15,897  
                               
Non-GAAP Gross Profit   $ 87,883     $ 87,419     $ 129,508     $ 348,088     $ 590,426  
Non-GAAP Gross Margin (% of net sales)     45.6 %     49.1 %     53.8 %     48.0 %     56.3 %


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses  
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Twelve-Month Period Ended  
    March 28, 2025     December 27, 2024     March 29, 2024     March 28, 2025     March 29, 2024  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP Operating Expenses   $ 93,077     $ 81,256     $ 107,351     $ 341,329     $ 378,285  
                               
Research and Development Expenses                              
GAAP Research and Development Expenses     47,618       43,317       45,839       179,649       176,638  
Non-GAAP adjustments                              
Transaction-related costs     3       333       929       1,571       1,281  
Restructuring costs     4,429       568       621       5,426       1,529  
Stock-based compensation     3,406       3,960       3,554       14,624       13,894  
Other costs(1)                       3        
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses     39,780       38,456       40,735       158,025       159,934  
                               
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses                              
GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses     45,459       37,939       48,294       161,680       188,429  
Non-GAAP adjustments                              
Transaction-related costs     116       148       5,649       1,353       20,068  
Purchased intangible amortization     535       535       542       2,140       1,752  
Restructuring costs     1,656       1,264       1,819       6,011       7,614  
Stock-based compensation     5,513       5,826       5,330       24,366       23,204  
Other costs(1)     6,921       391       3,514       6,303       3,897  
Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses     30,718       29,775       31,440       121,507       131,894  
                               
Impairment of long-lived assets                 13,218             13,218  
                               
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments     22,579       13,025       35,176       61,797       86,457  
                               
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses   $ 70,498     $ 68,231     $ 72,175     $ 279,532     $ 291,828  
                               
(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure, such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions.  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin  
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Twelve-Month Period Ended  
    March 28, 2025     December 27, 2024     March 29, 2024     March 28, 2025     March 29, 2024  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP Operating (Loss) Income   $ (13,198 )   $ (41 )   $ 15,897     $ (19,802 )   $ 196,244  
GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales)     (6.8 )%     %     6.6 %     (2.7 )%     18.7 %
                               
Transaction-related costs     119       486       7,144       2,938       22,438  
Impairment of long-lived assets                 13,218             13,218  
Purchased intangible amortization     5,492       5,410       5,501       21,722       11,034  
Restructuring costs     8,435       2,354       2,441       15,525       9,310  
Stock-based compensation     9,616       10,588       9,618       41,867       42,457  
Other costs(1)     6,921       391       3,514       6,306       3,897  
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments   $ 30,583     $ 19,229     $ 41,436     $ 88,358     $ 102,354  
                               
Non-GAAP Operating Income   $ 17,385     $ 19,188     $ 57,333     $ 68,556     $ 298,598  
Non-GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales)     9.0 %     10.8 %     23.8 %     9.5 %     28.5 %
                               
(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions.  


Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin  
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Twelve-Month Period Ended  
    March 28, 2025     December 27, 2024     March 29, 2024     March 28, 2025     March 29, 2024  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP Net (Loss) Income   $ (14,738 )   $ (6,799 )   $ (7,074 )   $ (72,763 )   $ 152,888  
GAAP Net (Loss) Income Margin (% of net sales)     (7.6 )%     (3.8 )%     (2.9 )%     (10.0 )%     14.6 %
                               
Interest expense     6,874       7,762       5,382       30,366       10,763  
Interest income     (222 )     (388 )     (594 )     (1,524 )     (3,144 )
Income tax (benefit) provision     (3,700 )     (803 )     24,325       (12,933 )     41,909  
Depreciation & amortization     15,924       16,123       21,737       64,502       71,382  
EBITDA   $ 4,138     $ 15,895     $ 43,776     $ 7,648     $ 273,798  
                               
Transaction-related costs     119       486       7,144       5,742       22,438  
Impairment of long-lived assets                 13,218             13,218  
Restructuring costs     8,277       2,354       2,441       15,112       9,310  
Stock-based compensation     9,616       10,588       9,618       41,867       42,457  
Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract                       34,752        
Other costs(1)     6,301       998       (2,319 )     7,911       3,020  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 28,451     $ 30,321     $ 73,878     $ 113,032     $ 364,241  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales)     14.8 %     17.0 %     30.7 %     15.6 %     34.7 %
                               
(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions and income (loss) in earnings of equity investments.  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Profit before Tax  
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Twelve-Month Period Ended  
    March 28, 2025     December 27, 2024     March 29, 2024     March 28, 2025     March 29, 2024  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP (Loss) Income before Income Taxes   $ (18,438 )   $ (7,602 )   $ 17,251     $ (85,696 )   $ 194,797  
                               
Transaction-related costs     119       486       7,144       5,742       22,438  
Transaction-related interest     272       192       163       1,314       325  
Impairment of long-lived assets                 13,218             13,218  
Purchased intangible amortization     5,492       5,410       5,501       21,722       11,034  
Restructuring costs     8,482       2,354       2,441       15,317       9,310  
Stock-based compensation     9,616       10,588       9,618       41,867       42,457  
Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract                       34,752        
Other costs(1)     6,689       1,427       (2,319 )     12,351       3,020  
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments   $ 30,670     $ 20,457     $ 35,766     $ 133,065     $ 101,802  
                               
Non-GAAP Profit before Tax   $ 12,232     $ 12,855     $ 53,017     $ 47,369     $ 296,599  
                               
(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions and income (loss) in earnings of equity investments.  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision and Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate  
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Twelve-Month Period Ended  
    March 28, 2025     December 27, 2024     March 29, 2024     March 28, 2025     March 29, 2024  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Provision   $ (3,700 )   $ (803 )   $ 24,325     $ (12,933 )   $ 41,909  
GAAP effective tax rate     20.1 %     10.6 %     141.0 %     15.1 %     21.5 %
                               
Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results     4,126       398       (19,263 )     14,200       (9,135 )
                               
Non-GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Provision   $ 426     $ (405 )   $ 5,062     $ 1,267     $ 32,774  
Non-GAAP effective tax rate     3.5 %     (3.2 )%     9.5 %     2.7 %     11.0 %


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share  
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Twelve-Month Period Ended  
    March 28, 2025     December 27, 2024     March 29, 2024     March 28, 2025     March 29, 2024  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.(1)   $ (14,800 )   $ (6,860 )   $ (7,115 )   $ (73,010 )   $ 152,697  
GAAP Basic weighted average common shares     184,169,928       184,011,189       193,139,519       187,707,391       192,573,169  
GAAP Diluted weighted average common shares     184,169,928       184,011,189       194,487,307       187,707,391       194,674,352  
GAAP Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.39 )   $ 0.79  
GAAP Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.39 )   $ 0.78  
                               
Transaction-related costs     119       486       7,144       5,742       22,438  
Transaction-related interest     272       192       163       1,314       325  
Impairment of long-lived assets                 13,218             13,218  
Purchased intangible amortization     5,492       5,410       5,501       21,722       11,034  
Restructuring costs     8,482       2,354       2,441       15,317       9,310  
Stock-based compensation     9,616       10,588       9,618       41,867       42,457  
Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract                       34,752        
Other costs(2)     6,689       1,427       (2,319 )     12,351       3,020  
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments     30,670       20,457       35,766       133,065       101,802  
Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results(3)     (4,126 )     (398 )     19,263       (14,200 )     9,135  
Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.   $ 11,744     $ 13,199     $ 47,914     $ 45,855     $ 263,634  
Basic weighted average common shares     184,169,928       184,011,189       193,139,519       187,707,391       192,573,169  
Diluted weighted average common shares     185,247,919       184,485,792       194,487,307       188,629,402       194,674,352  
Non-GAAP Basic Earnings per Share   $ 0.06     $ 0.07     $ 0.25     $ 0.24     $ 1.37  
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share   $ 0.06     $ 0.07     $ 0.25     $ 0.24     $ 1.35  
                               
(1) GAAP Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. represents GAAP Net (Loss) Income adjusted for Net Income Attributable to non-controlling interests.  
(2) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure, such as project evaluation costs, which consists of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions, income (loss) in earnings of equity investments, and unrealized losses (gains) on investments.  
(3) To calculate the tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results, the Company considers each Non-GAAP adjustment by tax jurisdiction and reverses all discrete items to calculate an annual non-GAAP effective tax rate (“NG ETR”). This NG ETR is then applied to Non-GAAP Profit Before Tax to arrive at the tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results.  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow as Percentage of Net Sales        
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Twelve-Month Period Ended  
    March 28, 2025     December 27, 2024     March 29, 2024     March 28, 2025     March 29, 2024  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP Operating Cash Flow   $ 20,353     $ (8,183 )   $ 12,764     $ 61,913     $ 181,715  
GAAP Operating Cash Flow (% of net sales)     10.6 %     -4.6 %     5.3 %     8.5 %     17.3 %
Non-GAAP adjustments                              
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (5,391 )     (13,615 )     (14,272 )     (39,955 )     (124,772 )
                               
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow   $ 14,962     $ (21,798 )   $ (1,508 )   $ 21,958     $ 56,943  
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (% of net sales)     7.8 %     (12.3 )%     (0.6 )%     3.0 %     5.4 %

Investor Contact:
Jalene Hoover
VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
+1 (512) 751-6526
jhoover@allegromicro.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Allegro MicroSystems Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more