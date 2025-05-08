Seamless Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Alvin Shih

Dresden, Germany, and Lexington, MA, May 8, 2025 – Seamless Therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Alvin Shih, M.D., M.B.A., as an Independent Director to its Board. Dr. Shih is an experienced drug developer and physician with a track record of successfully building and guiding companies focused on multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases. Dr Shih’s appointment to our Board will further strengthen the company as it advances its unique pipeline of programmable recombinase products to the clinic.



“Alvin’s demonstrated success in enabling biotech companies to reach the next stages of their therapeutic and corporate development will be an invaluable asset supporting the maturation of the company and its discovery pipeline,” said Adam Rosenberg, Independent Chairman of the Board of Seamless Therapeutics. “His clinical expertise and business acumen will strengthen Seamless’ position to execute on this potentially transformative platform to achieve breakthroughs in genetic medicine.”



“Our goal is to be a global leader in next-generation gene editing therapeutics that can meet the high unmet need of patients with inherited diseases. Alvin’s depth of knowledge in developing first-in-class treatments positions him to provide important strategic perspectives to our development and commercial strategies,” added Albert Seymour, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Seamless Therapeutics. “With upcoming in vivo data further validating the potential of our precision gene editing approach, we look forward to working with our experienced Board members to realize the full potential of our groundbreaking technologies."



Dr. Shih is an accomplished biotech leader with a focus on rare diseases and has led the development of multiple approved rare disease therapies. He is the CEO of Imbria Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotech developing novel therapies for patients with cardiometabolic disorders. He previously served as President and CEO of Catamaran Bio and, prior to that, CEO of Disarm Therapeutics, a private neuroscience company acquired by Eli Lilly during his leadership in 2020. Before, he served as CEO of Enzyvant Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on regenerative medicines for rare diseases. Earlier in his career, he was head of R&D at Retrophin and the Chief Operating Officer of the Pfizer Rare Disease Research Unit. Dr. Shih began his career as a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Co. and L.E.K. Consulting. He holds an M.D. from the University of Alabama Medical School and an M.B.A. from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management. Dr Shih serves as Director on the Boards of several venture-backed, public and nonprofit life science companies, including Zevra Therapeutics and Tenza Bio.

About Seamless Therapeutics

Seamless Therapeutics is changing the paradigm of gene editing through a pioneering approach that has the potential to address unmet medical needs in patients with severe conditions. Our technology platform unlocks the programming of recombinases, a highly versatile class of enzymes. We are applying our proprietary know-how to develop a pipeline of disease-modifying product candidates across a broad spectrum of indications to expand the therapeutic potential of gene editing.



