Goodway Group Appoints Paul Frampton-Calero As Its New CEO

Outgoing CEO Jay Friedman will remain as a strategic company advisor.

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodway Group today announced the appointment of one of its key executives, Paul Frampton-Calero, as its new chief executive officer.

In his new position, Frampton-Calero, who has been leading the company’s independent consulting division, Overline Consulting, (formerly Control v Exposed/CvE) will now spearhead Goodway Group – a third-generation, family-owned, international business – into its next growth chapter.

Jay Friedman, Goodway Group’s outgoing CEO who transformed Goodway Group from a 28-person print marketing company to a global digital marketing agency over the last 19 years, will partner with Frampton-Calero and continue to guide the organization as a strategic advisor.

The move comes as the company has been quietly innovating and building out its capabilities and solutions in connection, commerce and consulting in recent years to evolve into a global marketing services company for the world’s most progressive and forward-thinking brands. Goodway Group also now operates as a single group entity, adapting its go-to-market strategy to be capability first and not agency brand led, underpinned by a one team, one P&L philosophy.

“Paul has done a wonderful job of leading and guiding the consulting arm of our business into a trusted advisor for global brands, known for creating and executing strategies that drive growth. Goodway Group has perpetually innovated and pivoted over nearly a century, and this is the start of that next chapter,” said David Wolk, Executive Chairman and third-generation owner.

Friedman added: “With Paul’s strong track record of building and engineering growth, he was a natural stand out as the perfect choice to succeed me in leading this organization.”

The transition comes at a time when independent agency networks, including Goodway Group, have risen in prominence. Per eMarketer, they’ve consistently gained a larger share of ad billings versus agency holding companies and brand direct entities. Per that same report, in 2021, the percentage of U.S. ad spending managed by agency holding companies was 33.7%, whereas indie agency networks commanded a 38.9% share. In Q1 2024, that figure dropped to 29.6% for the first group and rose to 41.8% for the latter.

Said Frampton-Calero: “I’m very humbled to be given the opportunity to spearhead the charge as Goodway Group enters its next growth chapter. In today’s fast evolving landscape, simplicity and growth-driven outcomes are the new, winning formula for success. Hundreds of marketer conversations this year made one thing clear: Brands want a simpler, more connected way to drive outcomes. As a privately owned group, we have doubled down on commerce, consulting and connection, underpinned by Agentic AI – no corporate puppeteers, no PE shenanigans, just one team with one mission to deliver faster growth for brands.”

Frampton-Calero brings a holistic and growth-minded background to his new role. He joined Goodway Group as independent consultancy Overline’s global president in January 2019. At the beginning of this year, he was appointed Overline’s global CEO as well as Goodway Group’s chief growth officer. Prior to that, he held leadership roles in the marketer, agency and entrepreneurial sectors, including serving as Group CEO of Havas Media Group, CEO of Havas Media and CEO of disruptive travel tech start-up Hi Inc, which makes handy phones.

Said Frampton-Calero: “I want to thank Jay as he is one of the smartest, forward-thinking leaders I’ve worked with and he has done a terrific job of building out our organization over 19 years for long-term success and setting up a solid foundation for success and growth. I’m excited that he’s chosen to stay on board as a strategic advisor and look forward to partnering with the leadership team and colleagues globally to help deliver on our mission of engineering growth outcomes for today’s marketers.”

Said Wolk: “Jay’s been an amazing partner these past two decades and has helped us create some of the best years in Goodway Group’s 96-year history. He has constantly pushed us forward into new areas of opportunity and has an unmatched ability to ‘see around corners’. He has done a great job setting up the foundation for Goodway Group’s next stage of transformation, and we look forward to working closely with Paul to lead us through this next chapter.”

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is a global marketing services company that unlocks growth for the world’s most progressive and forward-thinking brands. We do this by pioneering and utilizing today’s most innovative and holistic solutions across commerce, consulting, connection and conversion to drive meaningful, impactful business outcomes for marketers. A fiercely independent, family-owned marketing partner with more than 90 years of global business expertise, our differentiator is our advantage. We combine one team, five disciplines and relentless impact to help continually unlock, create and fuel new sources of growth, opportunity and potential for your business. Learn more: www.goodwaygroup.com/

