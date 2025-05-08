Stantec selected to lead design for 7-kilometre Dundas Bus Rapid Transit Mississauga East corridor in Ontario

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE:STN

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has been selected by the City of Mississauga to lead detailed design and contract administration on the Dundas Bus Rapid Transit Mississauga East Corridor, which includes more than 7 kilometres of bus rapid transit (BRT) with 8 stops. Led by the City of Mississauga, the Dundas BRT Mississauga East segment has an estimated project budget of C$580 million, which includes design and construction, land acquisition, and additional regional utility upgrades to be coordinated to increase construction efficiency.

“The Dundas BRT will provide direct connections to urban light rail and the wider regional transit network, connecting mobility hubs and enhancing transit services locally and regionally,” said Susan Walter, Stantec’s executive vice president of Infrastructure. “BRT solutions are a growing trend across North America, and we are excited to provide our expertise and support the City of Mississauga.”

In addition to the transportation work, Stantec’s Water group will work with water engineering partner CIMA+ on approximately 12,500 metres of watermain and approximately 12,600 metres of wastewater main replacement, using a combination of trenchless tunneling and open-cut techniques. These works will be closely coordinated with roadway construction to minimize community disruption while optimizing cost and schedule outcomes.

Improving connections in Mississauga and the region

The Dundas BRT Mississauga East project will be designed to increase service reliability, decrease travel time, and enhance transit ridership and satisfaction. It is a crucial part of the larger transit expansion in the region, supporting transportation demand and Metrolinx’s 2041 Regional Transportation Plan, which is designed to promote economic growth, support increased housing supply, and create jobs. The project also aligns with the City of Mississauga’s 2018 Dundas Connects Master Plan, supporting urban growth while addressing environmental commitments and community interests.

“Mississauga is experiencing significant growth in its rapid transit system, driven by increased transit and housing demands, and a commitment to sustainable urban development,” said Sam Rogers, Commissioner of Transportation and Works, City of Mississauga. “We look forward to collaborating with Stantec to deliver this priority project for the residents and businesses in Mississauga.”

A design for all road users

The Dundas BRT Mississauga East design will include dedicated median bus lanes and use Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) for optimized signal timings and transit priority for fast, reliable service. It will introduce new and upgraded stops equipped with improved accessibility for all passengers. The design is committed to meeting—and, where possible, exceeding—the requirements of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act and the City of Mississauga’s Facility Accessibility Design Standards. Inclusive, barrier-free mobility for non-vehicular users will be included through accessible routes, tactile surfaces, and integrated public amenities.

Once complete, the corridor will feature an enhanced boulevard based on complete street principles, which will include cycle tracks and sidewalks to support all road users with safe, attractive travel options.

Stantec will provide consulting, design, tender preparation, procurement support, construction, post-construction, and maintenance period administration services. Works will also include significant utility relocation coordination, permitting, and approvals facilitation. The project will include environmentally friendly practices and materials to minimize the project’s carbon footprint.

BRT and transit experience across North America

Stantec has been at the forefront of multiple BRT projects across North America, including vivaNext BRT in the Greater Toronto Area, MAX Purple and MAX Yellow in Calgary, OC Transpo Transitway BRT in Ottawa, and the LA Metro Orange Line BRT Extension .

In the Greater Toronto Area, Stantec is providing services on numerous transit expansion projects, including the Hazel McCallion Line , Toronto Subway Program , Ontario Line , and the Waterfront East Light Rail Transit Extension .

