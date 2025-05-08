South Wales Police and Gwent Police award contract to Simpson Associates for their Joint Data Analytics Programme

YORK, United Kingdom, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Wales and Gwent Police have selected Simpson Associates for their Joint Data Analytics Programme (JDAP) initiative. This programme aims to revolutionise intelligence-led policing, improve resource allocation, and enhance public safety through the application of data-driven insights.

Developing Data Capabilities for Improved Policing

Simpson Associates will develop a scalable Data Analytics Platform to integrate real-time operational data, aiming to improve data accessibility for analysis. The three core objectives of this initiative are:

Infrastructure and Technology: Implementing a robust and scalable infrastructure to support both forces data objectives.

Implementing a robust and scalable infrastructure to support both forces data objectives. Data Analytics: Creating a unified data analytics platform to support data-driven insights across both forces.

Creating a unified data analytics platform to support data-driven insights across both forces. Advanced Insights: Equipping the forces with predictive analytics to inform strategic, tactical, and operational decisions in real time.



The implementation of this platform is expected to provide a secure, high-performance analytics platform to strengthen forecasting, demand and capacity planning, and operational readiness. The anticipated benefits include:

Supporting evidence-based decision-making through forecasting, trend analysis, and predictive modelling of operational scenarios.

Enabling more effective resource planning and deployment by providing a centralised view of demand, capacity, and capability across the forces using a centralised data office.

Facilitating the early identification of risks and emerging issues to help prevent crime and protect vulnerable individuals.

Providing officers and staff with self-service access to accurate, timely, and consolidated data insights, reducing reliance on siloed information and manual processes.

A Future-Ready Investment

This initiative demonstrates the transformative power of using data for good and highlights how advanced analytics can support operational effectiveness across both South Wales and Gwent Police.

With the first phase of JDAP implementation underway, both forces and Simpson Associates are committed to ensuring that this initiative delivers tangible benefits to officers, analysts, and the communities they serve.

“We are thrilled to be working with South Wales and Gwent Police on this transformative initiative. Through this programme of work, we’re supporting both forces in establishing a centralised data office and implementing the core foundations needed to drive advanced analytics. Our goal is to empower each force with secure, scalable, and self-sufficient data capabilities, enabling smarter decision-making, more efficient resource deployment, and ultimately, improved public safety. We’re proud to support a programme that aligns so closely with our shared vision for data-driven policing, and we look forward to seeing how JDAP complements and enhances day-to-day operations across both forces.” — Dave Kerby, Account Director for Blue Lights at Simpson Associates

About South Wales Police

South Wales Police is the largest police force in Wales with a workforce of over 3,500 police officers and a community of 1.34 million to protect (42% of Wales’s population). The force covers diverse urban, rural, and coastal communities, including Cardiff and Swansea, as well as 63 of the 100 most deprived communities in Wales.

Their mission of "Keeping South Wales Safe" is guided by their vision of being the best at understanding and responding to the needs of the people they serve. The force prioritises community engagement, crime prevention, and public safety through innovative policing strategies, including facial recognition technology and city centre safety initiatives​.

About Gwent Police

Gwent Police’s mission is improving trust and confidence. They strive to be an inclusive, caring, and connected organisation, delivering an outstanding service for the communities of Gwent. The force covers an area of 600 square miles, serving five local authority regions: Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport, and Torfaen.

Employing more than 2,500 individuals, including police officers, staff, police community support officers, and around 50 volunteer special officers, Gwent Police is dedicated to crime prevention and public safety. The force collaborates with other Welsh and English police services to improve operational efficiency in areas such as air support, firearms, and forensic investigation.

About Simpson Associates

With over 3 decades of experience and having worked with over 60% of UK police forces, Simpson Associates is a leading data transformation partner that helps purpose-led organisations harness the power of data for good.

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, and winner of the Microsoft Community Response Partner of the Year 2024/25, we hold Specialisations in AI Platform on Microsoft Azure, Analytics on Microsoft Azure, Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure and Migrate Enterprise Applications to Microsoft Azure, as well as holding Solutions Partner designations in Data & AI (Azure); Digital & App Innovation (Azure); Infrastructure (Azure) and Security. In addition to this, we are a Databricks Partner, an IBM Gold Partner and a Denodo Partner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6523129-4e4c-47da-b557-b9f17adf36a9

katherine.tarbitt@simpson-associates.co.uk

SWP and Gwent Police build their Joint Data Analytics Programme (JDAP) alongside Simpson Associates SWP and Gwent Police build their Joint Data Analytics Programme (JDAP) alongside Simpson Associates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.