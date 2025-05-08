Minister Nokuzola Tolashe delivers keynote address at National Development Agency (NDA) Conference, 8 to 9 May

The National Development Agency (NDA) will showcase the impact of its programmes and foster ffective partnerships with a wide range of its stakeholders, with the aim to combat poverty at a two-day national conference under the theme “Positioning the National Development Agency as a thought leader in poverty eradication and amplifying the role of civil society organisations (CSOs)

as drivers of sustainable community development”.

Key to the conference’s CSO-centric programme is an exhibition showcasing 38 NDA funded projects that implement poverty eradication programmes in various provinces, give provincial reports and the over 200 CSOs in attendance will attend commissions where they will deliberate on key issues that will seek to advance their sector and foster stronger relations with the NDA.

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Nokuzola Tolashe will deliver the Keynote address on the first day and Deputy Minister of Social Development, Mr Ebrahim Hendricks, will close on day 2. Other public and private sector speakers include the Presidency to present the country anti-poverty strategy, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), MTN Group, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

The conference will take place as follows:

Date: 08 – 09 May 2025

Venue: ANEW Hotel O.R Tambo, 1 Country Street, Lakefield, Benoni

Times: 08h00 – 17h00 (day 1)

08h00 - 14h00 (day 2)

Members of the media are invited to attend the conference. In-person attendance for accreditation

and media queries to be confirmed to Lesego Ranchu on lesegor@nda.org.za or 073 547 2800.

The Conference will also be streamed live on NDA’s YouTube platform.

