North West Government hosts Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded Accelerated Service Delivery Programme in Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality, 09 May

The North West Provincial Government’s Accelerated Service Delivery Programme - Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded is this week being rolled out in Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality, targeting areas such as Swartruggens, Derby, Redirile and Senthumole section in Koster.

The weeklong service delivery programme will culminate in the provision of on-site social services at Reagile Community Hall in Koster on Friday, 09 May 2025, including visits to identified infrastructure projects and a community feedback session, led by Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi. Premier Mokgosi will be joined by Members of the Executive Council and District and Local Mayors.

In an endeavor to empower local farmers and enhance food production capacity, a Shadenet tunnel will be handed over to Onalerona Community Centre, while Veteran Poultry Package comprising one 3-tier layer cage, layer mash feed and 120 point-of-lay chickens, as well as a Veteran Goats Package including ten (10) Boer Goat Does and one Boer Goat Buck, will be handed over to beneficiaries. Additionally, a 10-hectare centre pivot will be handed over to a farmer at Koornfontein.

Premier Mokgosi’s entourage will also embark on a site-inspection visit to the new Mphe Bana 2 Secondary School construction project in Reagile, along with an oversight visit to the special maintenance section of Roads P4/2, including Koster Town and sections of Road P34/2.

Road safety will be improved through the patching of potholes while grass cutting will be undertaken at identified roads. High-mast and streetlight repairs will also be carried out across Reagile to enhance night-time safety. Furthermore, intensified litter picking and waste collection programme will target illegal dumping sites with the launch of clean cities campaign.

In response to the needs of the community, sanitary towels will be issued to learners at Mphe Bana Secondary School to support hygiene and dignity. Food parcels will also be distributed to needy families as part of the ongoing community relief efforts.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities and the community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 09 May 2025

Time: 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Koster - Reagile Community Hall

Time: 09h00 to 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites by Premier, MECs and District and Local Executive Mayors

Time: 12h00 to 14h00 - Community Feedback Session

