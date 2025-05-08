Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi delivers eulogy at Special Provincial Official Funeral of Colonel Ntwagae Simon Rantao, 9 May



North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, will on Saturday, 10 May 2025, deliver the eulogy at the Special Provincial Official Funeral of the late Colonel of the South African National Defence Force and former Provincial Chairperson of the African National Congress Veterans League in the North West, Ntwagae Simon Rantao.

The official funeral will take place at Dinokona village, Ratsara Section at 7am, in Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality.

His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category Two for Colonel Rantao and has instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast in the province on the day of the funeral in his honour.

Colonel Rantao passed away on 29 April 2025 at the age seventy-nine after a long illness.

He was part of the earliest members and soldiers of the Luthuli Detachment following the formation of the ANC’s military wing on 16 December 1961.

Premier Mokgosi maintains Colonel Rantao was one of the few remaining luminaries of the country’s liberation course whose humility and selflessness invigorated ethical leadership and served as a moral guide on government’s continued efforts to create a better life for all. Ends

