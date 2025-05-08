Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 22, 2025

SHANGHAI, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Thursday, May 22, 2025, before the U.S. markets open.

The Company will host a conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on Thursday, May 22, 2025 (or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.yaduo.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

For participants who wish to join the conference call via telephone, please pre-register using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Atour First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Pre-registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI58a0fdec46524ebc8273483b3c9032d6

About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China’s hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.

For more information, please visit https://ir.yaduo.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Email: ir@yaduo.com

Christensen Advisory

Email: atour@christensencomms.com

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

Legal Disclaimer:

