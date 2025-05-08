MEXC Announces Listing of Shardeum (SHM) with 72,000 SHM and 150,000 USDT in Bonuses





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announces that it will list Shardeum (SHM) in the Innovation Zone on May 8, 2025 (UTC). To celebrate this significant addition to the exchange, MEXC has launched three exclusive events with a combined prize pool of 72,000 SHM and 150,000 USDT.

Shardeum is an EVM-compatible, autoscaling blockchain designed with dynamic state sharding to ensure permanently low gas fees while maintaining full decentralization and robust security. Shardeum is on a mission to facilitate an affordable blockchain ecosystem with sustainably low gas fees. The project has secured over $31 million in funding with backing from leading investors, including Struck Crypto, Arrington Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Spartan Group, Amber Group, Foresight Ventures, Jane Street, and more.

$SHM is the native token of the Shardeum ecosystem. It serves both utility and governance purposes, including fee payments, validator staking, and on-chain governance. It plays a vital role in the platform's consensus mechanism, aligning incentives and securing the network to support sustainable Web3 innovation.

To celebrate the listing, MEXC has launched three events for users:

Event 1: Shardeum (SHM) Launchpool - Stake USDT & MX to Share 63,360 SHM



From May 2, 11:00 to May 4, 11:00, 2025 (UTC), users can stake USDT or MX on MEXC Launchpool to earn a share of 63,360 SHM. This initiative provides early access to SHM through token staking.

Event 2: Invite New Users & Share 8,640 SHM



Users can earn 8 SHM for each new user they invite who registers, deposits at least 100 USDT, and participates in the Launchpool event. Each participant can invite up to 20 users and earn a maximum of 160 SHM. Rewards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 3: Join Airdrop+ to Share 150,000 USDT



Users can participate in this event from May 2, 11:00 to May 16, 11:00, 2025 (UTC), and enjoy the following benefits:

Benefit 1: Deposit and share 72,000 USDT in Futures bonus (New user exclusive)

Benefit 2: Spot Challenge — Trade to share 10,000 USDT in Futures bonuses (For all users)

Benefit 3: Futures Challenge — Trade to share 50,000 USDT in Futures bonuses (For all users)

Benefit 4: Invite new users and share 18,000 USDT in Futures bonuses (For all users)

MEXC has established itself as an industry leader by consistently providing users with early access to promising crypto projects. According to the latest TokenInsight report , from November 1, 2024, to February 15, 2025, MEXC led the industry with an impressive 461 spot listings. During each bi-weekly period, MEXC maintained a high listing frequency, consistently ranking among the top six exchanges and demonstrating its ability to capture market trends quickly. To date, MEXC has listed more than 3,000 digital assets. Moving forward, MEXC will continue to maintain its industry-leading listing efficiency, innovate, and expand its offerings, ensuring users have access to the best opportunities in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

For full event details and participation rules, please visit here .

About MEXC



Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 36 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.



