WeRide to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 21, 2025

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide Inc. (“WeRide” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the U.S. market opens on May 21, 2025.

The Company’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 (or at 7:00 PM Beijing Time on Wednesday, May 21, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: WeRide Inc First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI295b033be8d149c4bd4c1066b7046102

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at ir.weride.ai.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing a vast majority of transportation needs across a wide range of use cases on the open road, including in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide earned a prestigious position among the top ten on Fortune Magazine’s “2023 Change the World” list and was named to Fortune Magazine’s 2024 “The Future 50” list. For more information, please visit https://www.weride.ai.

Contacts

Investor inquiries: ir@weride.ai

Press inquiries: pr@weride.ai

