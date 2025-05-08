Global 2D Materials Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's 2D Materials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the 2D Materials Market Size and its Growth Potential?

The 2D materials market size has shown a steady trajectory of growth over the recent years. Robust growth is expected in the future too as this market is projected to escalate from a substantial $2.20 billion in 2024, up to $2.31 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 4.9%. The factors spawning this impressive growth during the historic period include the mushrooming demand for high-performance electronic devices, augmented investments in research and development, escalating expansion of graphene-based materials into commercial applications, growing interest in energy storage and battery technologies, and superior material properties as compared to their traditional counterparts.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21877&type=smp

What is the Projected Market Size and Major Trends in the Forecast Period?

The 2D materials market is anticipated to continue its growth spurt and reach $2.77 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 4.7%. This positive propulsion anticipated in the forecast period can be traced to the surging demand for advanced electronic and optoelectronic devices, accelerating investments in research and development, expansion in the semiconductor industry, encouraging government initiatives and funding for 2D material research, and expanding applications of graphene and transition metal dichalcogenides.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/2d-materials-global-market-report

What Drives the Growth of 2D Materials Market?

One of the strong drivers for the market's growth is the burgeoning automotive industry. This industry, expanding briskly due to the increasing adoption of autonomous driving technology that significantly enhances safety and convenience, is expected to fuel the growth of the 2D materials market going forward. A perfect blend of advanced driver assistance systems powered by artificial intelligence, accelerating the development of autonomous vehicles, and the use of 2D materials in these vehicles that lead to improved battery efficiency, lightweight structures, and advanced sensors, is a potent formula for enhanced performance and safety.

Who are the Key Players in the 2D Materials Market?

Major companies operating in the 2D materials market include Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, BASF SE, LG Chem Ltd, Sixth Element Materials Technology, AIXTRON SE, ACS Material LLC, Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd, NanoXplore Inc., CVD Equipment Corporation, Black Swan Graphene Inc., Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd, Directa Plus, Haydale Graphene Industries Plc, Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L., Graphenea S.A., Grolltex Inc., 2D Carbon Tech Inc., Elcora Advanced Materials Corp, Abalonyx AS, Global Graphene Group.

What does the Expansion of Graphene Powder Production Indicate?

There is an emerging trend showcasing a marked expansion of graphene powder production, a strong testament in support of the growing demand in the market.

How is the 2D Materials Market Segmented?

The market is compartmentalised based on -

1 By Type: Graphene, Hexagonal Boron Nitride, Black Phosphorus, Germanene, Silicene, Other Types

2 By Production Method: Chemical Vapor Deposition, Mechanical Exfoliation, Liquid Exfoliation, Other Production Methods

3 By End User: Electronics, Energy Storage Devices, Composite And Coating, Biomedical Applications, Other End Users

Which Regions are Leading the 2D Materials Market?

Regional insights suggest that North America was the largest region in the 2D materials market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the potentially fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Phase Change Materials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/phase-change-materials-global-market-report

Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-building-materials-global-market-report

Thermal Interface Materials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thermal-interface-materials-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With more than 15,000 reports covering 27 industries and 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built an enviable reputation for delivering comprehensive, accurate and rich data-rich research and insights. Empowered with 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you will be armed with the information you need to stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.