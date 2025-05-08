Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,132 in the last 365 days.

ECRE Policy Note: Reception Conditions: Protecting Women and Girls in EU Asylum Systems

|Published on: 8th May 2025|Categories: News|

ECRE has published a policy note which examines how the 2024 recast Reception Conditions Directive can support more effective and harmonised implementation of gender-sensitive reception across the EU. It draws on a wide range of sources, including the Asylum Information Database (AIDA), evaluations from the Group of Experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (GREVIO), and relevant case law, to illustrate the structural and practical barriers refugee women and girls still face upon arrival.

The policy note provides a number of concrete recommendations for the European Commission, EU member states, and the EU Asylum Agency to ensure that reception conditions uphold international and European legal standards, including by:

  • Enforcing individualised, intersectional assessments of special reception needs
  • Guaranteeing safe and adequate reception conditions, especially for women and girls in vulnerable situations
  • Enhancing access to healthcare, education, and employment
  • Implementing gender-sensitive guidelines, training, and monitoring mechanisms.

It also highlights the importance of combining legal reform with consistent, on-the-ground compliance with existing protections.

The policy note is available here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ECRE Policy Note: Reception Conditions: Protecting Women and Girls in EU Asylum Systems

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more