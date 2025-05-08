NUJ responds to BBC announcement of Local Democracy Reporter contracts

The NUJ has encouraged all members affected by the retendering of Local Democracy Reporter Service (LDRS) contracts to seek the union’s support.

Local Democracy Reporters (LDRs) are funded by the BBC but employed by regional news organisations, where they provide essential coverage on local issues.

Today the BBC announced which media organisations have been awarded LDR contracts. As a result of the retendering process, the NUJ believes that 30 out of 165 reporters are in line to transfer to a new employer on 1 July.

The employment rights of these reporters remain protected under The Transfer of Undertakings Protection of Employment Regulations 2006 (TUPE). Both the old and new employer are legally obliged to consult with affected reporters and representatives from the recognised trade union before a TUPE transfer.

Chris Morley, NUJ Northern & Midlands senior organiser, said:

“All LDRs know that the retendering for contracts that their jobs depend on takes place every three years or so, but they do not know whether the company they currently work for will be successful or even put in a tender to keep it. “If a different employer gains the tender, there is important legislation (TUPE) to protect the pay and terms and conditions of the affected employee. There should be consultation to exchange necessary information and to understand how the transfer might impact on the job. “It is crucial that those affected obtain good advice and support to ensure the process is as equitable and fair as possible. “The Union is there for its members to provide the knowledge, experience and legal back up if needed in these sometimes confusing and complex situations. NUJ members caught up in a TUPE transfer because of the retendering process can seek the union’s support and assistance which is tailored both to the individual and circumstances of the transfer.”

