Reflexion Launches AI Platform to Democratize Mental Health Support for Underserved Communities

Figure 1. Reflexion visual overview showing the mobile interface, branding, and user journey. The system supports structured emotional reflection through real-time analysis and metaphor generation.

HOUSTON, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflexion, an AI-powered platform designed to deliver accessible, self-guided emotional reflection, today announced its public release aimed at transforming early-stage mental health care. Developed by software engineer and emotional AI researcher Shou-Tzu Han, Reflexion leverages natural language processing (NLP), psychological prompting, and metaphorical storytelling to help users explore emotions, reframe distress, and build emotional resilience.

Unlike traditional wellness apps that rely on mood tracking or meditation, Reflexion guides users through layered, language-based introspection using real-time emotional analysis. The system offers a private and low-cost alternative to therapy—particularly vital for individuals facing cultural, financial, or geographic barriers to mental health care.

Reflexion has completed its MVP (Minimum Viable Product) phase and an initial 28-person user study. Preliminary results indicate notable improvements in emotional clarity, cognitive reframing of stressors, and self-reported resilience among participants.

“I didn’t build Reflexion as an app—I built it as a response to silence,” said Han.

“When no one else tells you the truth, you build something that does.”





Figure 2. Reflexion project logo.

The platform is currently seeking partnerships with nonprofits, academic institutions, and municipal organizations for pilot deployments in immigrant communities, trauma recovery programs, and educational settings. Reflexion is developed under the Women’s Advancement Network, a Texas-based nonprofit organization focused on emotional health innovation. Future plans include multilingual expansion, integration with digital public health frameworks, and open-source publication on AI ethics and affective computing safety.

For pilot proposals, partnership opportunities, or interviews, please contact:

https://reflexion-landing-page.vercel.app

Contact Details:



Shou-Tzu Han

contact@waninfo.org

